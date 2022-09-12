Rachel Leigh Avery passed away on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at her home in Tallulah, Louisiana, at the age of 42. Rachel was born on May 9, 1980, in Delhi, Louisiana, to Joel “Joe” Edgar Avery and the late Billie Jean Mosley.

Rachel is preceded in death by her mother, Billie Jean Mosley. She is survived by her father, Joe Avery of Tallulah, Louisiana; stepfather, Bobby Mosley of Vicksburg, Mississippi; sons Darrion Markel Hall (19) and Bryson Joel “BJ” Mason (4); brothers Joseph Michael Avery of Tallulah, Louisiana, Jarrod Edgar Lorenza Avery of Tallulah, Louisiana, and Joshua Mattew Avery of Dallas, Texas.

Funeral Services for Rachel Leigh Avery will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at Crothers-Glenwood Funeral Home in Tallulah with Bro. Bruce Wallace officiating. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Burial will follow the funeral service at Silver Cross Cemetery in Tallulah.

Pallbearers will be Jamie Smith, Jon Payton Hoffman, Billy White, Drew Cagnoletti, Cal Trichell, and Brad Wallace.