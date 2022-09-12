VOLUNTEER OF THE WEEK: Lisa Hubbard gives love to her furry friends

This week’s Vicksburg Post Volunteer of the Week is Lisa Hubbard, who volunteers at the city of Vicksburg Animal Shelter.

Hubbard was originally born in England but married a man from Edwards, Miss. who passed away in 2011. They met at the USACE Vicksburg District and later on, she began to work at USACE Engineer Research and Development Center Coastal and Hydraulic Laboratory until 2012. They have a son, Timothy ‘Lane’ Hubbard who studies at Delta State University pursuing a degree in Commercial Aviation. In the last few years, she has been working in the childhood early learning field at Crawford Street Playschool and Vicksburg Catholic Early Learning Center. Hubbard enjoys dining out, going to the movies and riding her bike.

How did you hear about the fostering program with the Animal Shelter?

(I learned of the program) from a friend that was fostering from the shelter and my friend Dianne Gargaro.

How long have you been volunteering?

For about 7 years.

What is your favorite memory while fostering?

A beautiful very large brindle female dog named Anne came to me pregnant. She had her litter and when the puppies got large enough, she would need some time away from them so she climbed on top of my outside iron table and just lay there for a while. It’s a great memory and a fun picture. Another time she climbed on top of a dog house and peered over my 6-foot fence as if to say, “You’re not leaving me here with this lot, are you?”

What would you tell someone who is thinking about fostering?

You don’t have to be too in love with your sofa.

What are your tasks while fostering animals?

There are many tasks and they vary: Make a safe place for them to call their own. Feed and treat them for any medical needs. Love on them a lot. Handle them and snuggle with them so they understand not all people are bad. Sometimes these tasks can take a couple of months. For the older puppies and dogs, sometimes you have to gain their trust so they can just be a dog. I have four dogs, three of which are what we call ‘failed fosters.’ They make a great pack for showing foster dogs how to play and be around other dogs.

What have you learned from volunteering with this organization?

That (Shelter Director Kacie Lindsey) and the others are not paid enough. That we need to fund the shelter at a higher level. Yes, even the new shelter, when it gets built. People have no idea the emotional toll it takes to work at the shelter and/or foster an animal. The happy days when you get to adopt an animal into their new home or when you can get a litter of puppies into foster care. The bad days when the animal needs an operation, to the really sucky days when you have to put an animal down or when they pass on their own, to the parvo outbreaks.

Any additional comments?

I had never thought to think it would just take me, an extra person, to make all the difference. Sad to say I definitely help, but the problem goes on and on. We need tougher laws, funds and the enforcement of those laws.

If there is a volunteer who should be featured, please submit their name and contact information to volunteer@vicksburgpost.com.