Ms. Mary E. Griggs passed away on September 3, 2022, in Leesburg, VA at the age of 91. A longtime resident of Vicksburg, Mary leaves behind a strong legacy of service and devotion to others. She was beloved by her family, friends, and all who knew her.

Funeral Services celebrating her life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at Travelers Rest Baptist Church with Dr. General Bryant Jr. officiating. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday, September 16, 2022, at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home from 1 until 6 p.m. with family present 5 to 6 p.m. and on Saturday at the church from 10 a.m. until the hour of the service.