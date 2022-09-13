MSDH: New Bivalent COVID-19 booster shots now available at county health departments

Published 2:49 pm Tuesday, September 13, 2022

By Staff Reports

Beginning Tuesday, appointments for the new bivalent COVID-19 booster shot are available at all Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) county health department clinics.

Appointments can be made through https://covidvaccine.umc.edu or by calling the COVID-19 hotline at 877-978-6453.

The FDA has authorized an updated COVID-19 booster that offers improved protection against recent variants. The new booster is bivalent, providing better protection against both the original strain of COVID-19 and the Omicron variants that are currently causing most infections (BA.4 and BA.5).

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletter

Receive daily headlines and obituaries

The updated vaccines are recommended for use as a booster shot for those 12 and older at least two months after completion of the primary vaccination series (Pfizer, Moderna or Noravax two-shot regimen, or Johnson & Johnson/Jannsen’s one-shot regimen) or two months after the last booster shot.

“We strongly recommend that anyone eligible should go ahead and receive the updated booster now to provide the best protection against COVID-19 infection and severe complications from COVID-19,” said MSDH State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers. “There is always the possibility of increased cases as we move into the fall and winter months. Don’t wait to protect yourself.”

MSDH recommends vaccination against COVID-19 for anyone 6 months and older. Vaccination is especially important for adults 65 and older, children, and adults who have weakened immune systems, and anyone with underlying health problems.

COVID-19 vaccinations are available at no cost from county health departments. Vaccinations are also available at numerous pharmacies and private providers throughout the state.

For information about eligibility and to make an appointment for COVID-19 vaccinations or boosters, visit https://covidvaccine.umc.edu.

Please remember to bring your COVID-19 vaccination card to your appointment, if available.

More News

Vicksburg’s Mary Margaret Edney named ERDC Chief of Public Affairs

Vicksburg Convention & Visitors Bureau working toward accreditation through DMAP

HE DID IT: Dale “Greybeard” Sanders reclaims Guinness World Record for oldest person to paddle down Mississippi River

Vicksburg Police Reports: Two arrests for theft, hole cut into Dollar General

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Calendar

  • Polls

    Will you get the new COVID-19 bivalent booster shot?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...