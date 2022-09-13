Old Post File Sept. 14, 1992-2022

100 years ago: 1922

Mr. and Mrs. Blaine Russell and son return from Paducah, Ky. • Vera Gordon is seen at the Walnut Theater in “Your Best Friend.” • Murray Dodge is in New York taking an X-ray course.

90 years ago: 1932

Mrs. William Scott of Macon, Ga., is here visiting her sister. • Mrs. Helen Carter is here from Woodville visiting Mrs. T.V. Booth. • Dr. and Mrs. William Eggleston are in Asheville, N.C. • Mrs. J.S. Agee and Mrs. J.H. Baughman are here from Tallulah.

80 years ago: 1942

Lt. and Mrs. J.F. Jones, who have been visiting here, will soon leave for the Pacific Coast. • Thomas D. Kline dies. • Charles H. Harris, Port Gibson resident, dies. • Charles Wheeler leaves for Norfolk, Va., where he will serve with the U.S. Navy.

70 years ago: 1952

Joseph H. Short, former resident and press secretary of President Harry S. Truman, dies in Alexandria, Va. • Services are held for Richard Keller, Tallulah resident. • Dr. J.A.K. Birchett is attending a meeting of the American College of Surgeons in New York City. • Dr. F. Mitchell Smith is ill at Lutheran Hospital. • The Rev. and Mrs. Ollie Bryant of Cary announce the birth of a daughter on Sept. 15.

60 years ago: 1962

Mr. and Mrs. Burkett Martin and daughter are visiting in Chicago. • John McRae returns to the University of Texas for his junior year. • The Cooper Greenies defeat Greenville, 22-21.

50 years ago: 1972

The South Vicksburg Greenies host Yazoo City in a Central Division Big Eight contest. • Mrs. Bernice Hudson Hackler dies. • Mrs. George Clemens of Fort Collins, Colo., is visiting here.

40 years ago: 1982

Roosevelt Felix Sr. dies. • Garry Lamount P. Jackson celebrates his first birthday, and Temeka Deon Walker turns 5. • Rebekah Lessem of Vicksburg participates in the National Gymnastics Institute workshop at the University of Southern Mississippi.

30 years ago: 1992

Fall storms into the city a little early with lighting, heavy rain and flash flooding. • Bennie E. Stewart of Port Gibson wins the Pick the Winner football contest. • Christy Lynn Brown and Robert Quinton Humble Jr. are married. •Kaileigh Elizabeth Louise Trichell is 3.

20 years ago: 2002

Tremayne Rushan Cooks and Elaine Marie Porter are married. • J. Mack Varner is sworn in as community court judge. • Ny’Keria Kor’Taysia Shelton celebrates her first birthday.

10 years ago: 2012

The Vicksburg Warren School District received a grade of C in Mississippi’s retooled school rating system in statistics released today, up from the equivalent of a D last year. • The nation’s first 231 FEMA Corps volunteers were inducted in Vicksburg for their 10 months of service in disaster areas.

