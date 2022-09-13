St. Al’s Eldridge, Edwards sweep top spots at cross country meet

For the second time this season, St. Aloysius cross country runners Hendrix Eldridge and Samantha Edwards blew away the competition.

Eldridge finished first and Edwards second Monday at the Benton Academy Invitational in Benton.

Eldridge won the 5-kilometer girls’ race with a time of 20 minutes, 55 seconds, while Edwards was right behind in 20:58. Reese Johnson of Madison-Ridgeland Academy was third in 21:18.

Eldridge and Edwards, who were named to the preseason All-MAIS cross country team earlier this month, also swept the top two spots at St. Al’s first meet on Aug. 27.

St. Al got an 11th-place finish from Julia Tuminello and a 25th place effort by Linley Miles on Monday to score 60 points and finish second in the team standings. Madison-Ridgeland Academy took five of the top nine spots and easily won with 29 points.

In the boys’ meet, Walker Lambiotte and Dalton Windham both notched top-10 finishes to help St. Al place fourth in the team standings.

Lambiotte finished fifth, with a time of 20:17 for the 5K run. Windham was seventh in 20:32.

Porter’s Chapel Academy’s Tyler Hatler was 31st out of 72 runners, with a time of 24:02, and St. Al’s Jack Dickerson was 32nd in 24:07.

Madison-Ridgeland Academy won the boys’ team title with 38 points, and had five runners among the top 14. Washington School was second, with 79 points, and was followed by Yazoo County with 92 and St. Aloysius with 93. Porter’s Chapel finished eighth.