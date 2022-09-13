Vicksburg Convention & Visitors Bureau working toward accreditation through DMAP

The Vicksburg Convention & Visitors Bureau has begun the process of becoming globally recognized through the Destination Marketing Accreditation Program (DMAP) offered through Destinations International.

This accreditation, VCVB executive director Laura Beth Strickland said, will serve as a visible industry distinction that defines quality and performance standards in destination marketing and management.

“Being accredited (through DMAP) means we have reached the highest performance standards in our industry,” Strickland said, of which there are currently only about 200 worldwide.

To assist the VCVB through the steps it takes to obtain accreditation, Strickland said, Young Strategies Inc. was hired.

Young Strategies Inc. is a company that specializes in research and strategic planning for the travel industry with a focus on destinations, Strickland said. They also work with Destination International.

The project proposal fee was $21,550, to be paid out in five equal payments of $4,310. The VCVB board approved the proposal at its March meeting.

After the COVID-19 pandemic, Strickland said she wanted to make sure the VCVB was doing “everything a CVB is supposed to be doing.”

“I became director in 2019 and then COVID hit, so I’m not new with everything. We just wanted to have a more strategic plan that we are following in tourism coming out of the pandemic and with these new ARPA funds,” Strickland said, adding having a “strategic plan falls in line with becoming an accredited CVB.”

In developing a strategic plan, Strickland said, a workshop with Young Strategies was held and four initiatives were determined — marketing, visitor experience, workforce development and advocacy.

Questionnaires were also sent out to local entities including industry partners, the VCVB board and elected officials for feedback.

Strickland said they will know more about how to implement the initiatives after a plan is devised by Young Strategies.

A finished plan is scheduled to be unveiled at the next VCVB board meeting on Sept. 22.

Strickland said obtaining accreditation could be a multi-year process, but once acquired, it offers a level of prestige in the tourism industry and opens doors to grant dollars.