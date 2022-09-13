Warren County swimmers rack up wins at Splash For Gold meet

Jon Daniel Busby and Luke Larson won three events apiece to lead St. Aloysius’ boys’ swim team to a victory Saturday at the Splash For Gold meet at City Pool.

Busby finished first in the 200 yard freestyle and 100 yard breaststroke, with times of 1:56.46 and 1:05.07, respectively. Larson was first in the 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke in 1:02.02 and 1:08.62.

Both St. Al swimmers were also on the winning 200 yard medley relay team with Connor Johnston and Matthew Busby.

St. Al totaled 51 points to easily claim the team title in the seven-team meet. Murrah was second, with 32 points, and was followed by Warren Central (22), Newton County (18), Vicksburg High (14), Cleveland Central (9) and Hartfield Academy (7).

Warren Central and Vicksburg each had one victory in the boys’ meet. Vicksburg’s Alex Rowe won the 500 yard freestyle with a time of 6 minutes 5.83 seconds.

Warren Central’s 400 freestyle relay team of Trevis Davis, Ashtin Wallace, Noah Jones and Mateo Byrd won in 4:01.80.

St. Al also won the girls’ team title, as Katelyn Clark won the 500 yard freestyle and then teamed with Bree Butler, Emily Cook and Campbell McCoy to win the 200 freestyle relay.

Clark’s winning time in the 500 free was 7:20.72. The relay’s time was 2:08.22.

The Lady Flashes totaled 47 points. Newton County was second with 38, and was followed by Warren Central (35), Vicksburg (12), Cleveland Central (10), Murrah (10) and Hartfield Academy (2).

Although they didn’t get the team title, Vicksburg and Warren Central both had several first-place finishes.

Kara Rowe was a double winner for Vicksburg, in the 200 freestyle and 100 backstroke. Her times were 2:28.14 and 1:13.77, respectively.

For Warren Central, Avery Greer and Chloe Barnard won two events each. Greer was first in the 100 freestyle, in 1:03.97 and Barnard won the 50 freestyle in 29.43 seconds. Greer also finished seocnd in the 100 backstroke.

Greer and Barnard then teamed with Sydney Cooley and Katie Wallace to win the 400 freestyle relay with a time of 4:42.76.

The Splash For Gold meet was held in honor of Afton Wallace, a former Warren Central swimmer who died of cancer in 2015 at the age of 18.