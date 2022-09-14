Seventh-inning home run sends ACCS past St. Al

Camren Strittman hit a two-run home run in the top of the seventh inning, and Adams County Christian School beat St. Aloysius 6-5 on Tuesday to spoil the Lady Flashes’ senior night.

Ali Grace Luke had two hits for St. Al, Megan Theriot scored two runs, and Crawley Haller had two RBIs.

St. Al pitcher Kyleigh Cooper totaled eight strikeouts in seven innings, walked one batter, and only allowed two earned runs.

Haller had an RBI groundout, and the Lady Flashes scored three more runs on a pair of errors to take a 4-1 lead in the second inning.

ACCS tied in the third inning with an RBI double by Mia Drane and an RBI single by Paris Harveston, but Haller drove in another run with a groundout in the bottom of the third to put the Lady Flahses back in front 5-4.

In the top of the seventh, Addison Massey hit a one-out single and Strittman followed with the home run to put ACCS ahead to stay.

Luke led off the bottom of the seventh with a single to give St. Al some life, but the next three batters were retired in order to end the game.

St. Al will go on the road to play Riverfield on Thursday, in Rayville, La. The junior varsity game will begin at 5 p.m. and the varsity at 6.