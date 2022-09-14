Volleyball roundup: Warren Central, Vicksburg cruise to straight-set victories

Published 8:36 am Wednesday, September 14, 2022

By Staff Reports

After getting knocked down in its previous region match, Warren Central’s volleyball team got right back up.

Ellie Henderson had five kills and served seven aces, and Mirannda Dixon had four kills and five aces as the Lady Vikes handled Terry 3-0 (25-16, 25-18, 25-8) on Tuesday.

Audrey Jennings also had three kills and three aces as Warren Central (9-7, 2-1 MHSAA Region 6-6A) won for the second time in three region matches. It had split its first two, beating Pearl and then losing to Northwest Rankin.

Warren Central will play at Pearl Thursday at 6 p.m.

Vicksburg 3, Natchez 0
Lili Kistler had eight aces on 18 serves as Vicksburg High cruised past Natchez 3-0 (25-9, 25-14, 25-18) for its fourth win in a row.

Kistler also had nine saves and three blocks. Sha’Tora Knight had an outstanding game as well, recording six blocks, four saves, and four aces on six serves.

The Missy Gators (8-2) will play their next two matches on the road, Thursday at Raymond and Sept. 20 at Brookhaven. Both begin at 6 p.m.

