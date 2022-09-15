Old Post Files Sept. 16, 1922-2022

Old Post Files is a regular feature within the pages of The Vicksburg Post's print edition and digital e-edition. This feature looks back at some of the happenings from the pages of The Vicksburg Post over the past few decades.

100 years ago: 1922

Jackie Coogan stars in “Trouble” at the Walnut Theater. • W.R. Downey and Charles Rafferty return from a motor trip to Hot Springs, Ark. • Mr. and Mrs. Dave Feld leave for New York.

90 years ago: 1932

Jesse John Smith and Ruth Davenport are married. • Vicksburg Elks enjoy a shrimp supper. • Mr. and Mrs. F.C. Artman of Los Angeles are here visiting Mrs. Eva Howard.

80 years ago: 1942

A daughter is born to Mr. and Mrs. L.C. Phillips. • Mr. L.E. Mobley and children return from a visit in Yazoo City. • Frank E. Shanahan Jr. leaves for Ole Miss to enter his sophomore year. •

Lt. A. Vincent Schaff, stationed at Camp Beauregard, La., is spending the weekend here visiting his parents, Mr. and Mrs. George Schaff.

70 years ago: 1952

Capt. Ralph Petkovsek, veteran pilot of Vicksburg engineer district, dies. • Mrs. W.F. Mansell is recuperating from surgery at the Lutheran Hospital. • Staff Sgt. and Mrs. Jack Tillotson announce the birth of a son, Jack II, on Sept. 21. • James R. McConaghie, superintendent of the Vicksburg National Military Park, returns from a meeting at Glacier Park in Montana.

60 years ago: 1962

Mrs. Ethel Grantham dies. • Lois Albright stars in “Cold Wind in August” at the Rivoli Drive-In Theater. • Edward Wells, former resident, dies in Dallas.

50 years ago: 1972

It is announced that a new 100-unit townhouse apartment complex will be built near the intersection of Cain Ridge Road and U.S. 61 South Bypass. • Charlie H. Robinson Sr. dies. • Donald S. Miller, prominent businessman, dies after a short illness.

40 years ago: 1982

Gary Roy Mikovich, a criminal captured by local law enforcement, dies at University Medical Center following a shootout. • Mr. and Mrs. Larry Joe Barnard announce the birth of a son, Joseph Clayton, on Sept. 19

30 years ago: 1992

Supervisors will buy a new, unmarked car for county narcotics agents. • Kevin Keen, son of Keith and Frances Keen of Redwood, is a finalist in the School of Dentistry’s 12th annual Freshman Waxing Contest at the University of Mississippi Medical Center.

20 years ago: 2002

Ocean Rankin celebrates her first birthday. • Terry Panzer begins operating Pee Wee Workout, a fitness program for preschool children. • Willard “Buddy” Haynes dies.

10 years ago: 2012

Alligator hunters swamped the rivers and the lakes around Warren County this weekend for a last chance to bag one of the behemoth predators before the season closed. • Alexis Patterson, a senior shortstop for Warren Central, has hit seven over-the-fence home runs this season.

