St. Al softball rolls over ACCS for district win

A day after taking a disappointing loss, St. Aloysius’ softball team earned a very satisfying victory.

Maddy McSherry, Megan Theriot and Crawley Haller drove in three runs apiece as the Lady Flashes routed Adams County Christian School 16-5 on Wednesday.

Theriot was 2-for-5 with three RBIs and two runs scored, while Haller had two hits and McSherry scored two runs. Abby Mikulski finished 3-for-5 with one RBI and two runs scored.

Kyleigh Cooper was 2-for-5 with one RBI and three runs scored, and also racked up nine strikeouts in seven innings pitched. She did not walk a batter.

St. Al trailed 4-1 heading into the fourth inning, and then got red hot in the middle innings. Cooper singled in one run and Haller singled in two more as the Lady Flashes took the lead with six runs in the top of the fourth.

In the fifth inning, Theriot and Haller each had RBI singles as St. Al added six more runs to take a 13-4 lead. They scored one more in the sixth and two in the seventh to stay comfortably ahead.

Camren Strittman was 2-for-4 with one run scored for ACCS, after her seventh-inning home run gave the Rebels a 6-5 win over St. Al Tuesday in Vicksburg.

Ali Grace Luke had two hits for St. Al in Tuesday’s game, Theriot scored two runs, and Haller had two RBIs.