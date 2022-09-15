Warren County in need of Poll Workers for upcoming election

Warren County is in need of Poll Managers for the Nov. 8 Election.

Minimum requirements are that the worker is a registered voter in Warren County, and be 18 years or older. They must also complete a minimum of four hours of training annually. The work day is from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

This is a paid position.

Here is the link for the online application: https://co.warren.ms.us/poll-managers-needed.

Absentee Voting begins 45 days before each election. In this case, absentee voting begins on Sept. 26 and ends the Saturday before the election, Nov. 5.

To vote in person, go to the Circuit Clerk’s office, located on the second floor of the Warren County Courthouse. To vote by mail, or if a voter has more questions, call the Circuit Clerk’s office at 601-636-3961.

The voter registration deadline for the Nov. 8 election is Oct. 10, 5 p.m., in person at the Circuit Clerk’s Office or postmarked by Oct. 10.