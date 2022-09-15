Warren County Land Records Sept. 5 to Sept. 12

Records were recorded from the Warren County Courthouse from the period of Sept. 5 to Sept. 12.

Warranty Deeds

*Ernest Lee Miller and Candace B. Miller to Alfredo Alcala, Part of East ½ of Southeast ¼ of Section 14, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.

*William Earl Andrews III and Anne Ferris Andrews to Jaxston Kyle, Block 9, Lot 9 and Part of Lot 10, National Park Addition.

*Connie Mangrum to Bayou Pierre Farms, Part of Section 15, Township 17 North, Range 4 East.

*Blue Lake Plantation Inc. to GP Landco LLC, Part of Northwest ¼ of Southwest ¼ of Section 3, Township 15 North, Range 5 East; Part of Northwest ¼ of Southwest ¼ of Section 4, Township 15 North, Range 5 East; Part of Northwest ¼ of Southwest ¼ of Section 5, Township 15 North, Range 5 East.

*Roosevelt E. Brown to Charles B. Grissom, Block 4, Lot 7, Bowmar Avenue Addition.

*Mack (Jr.) Fuller, Jame (Alicia) Fuller to Austin Bullock and Virginia Bullock, Part of Section 13, Township 13 North, Range 3 East.

*Gidion Thomas Roark Jr. by Power of Attorney to Jazmyne Butler, Block 4, Part of Lot 15 and 16, Vicksburg Proper Blocks 1-65.

*Capital Investment Corporation to Delta Hills Land Company LLC, Part of Lot 5, Cathel.

*George C. Dowing to Cyrena C. Downing, Block 4, Lots 8, 9 and 10, National Park Addition.

*George Crump Downing to Lydia D. Kendall, Part of Section 8, Township 15 North, Range 4 West.

*Tequilla Vaughns to Denyse Evans England, Part of North ½ of Section 6, Township 14 North, Range 4 East.

*Geronimo Hardwood Timber LLC to Lisa Grow, Part of Section 5, Township 17 North, Range 4 East; Part of Section 16, Township 17 North, Range 4 East; Part of Section 17, Township 17 North, Range 4 East; Part of Section 18, Township 17 North, Range 4 East; Part of Section 29, Township 17 North, Range 4 East.

*Geronimo Hardwood Timber LLC to Lisa Grow, Part of Section 18, Township 17 North, Range 4 East.

*Jeremy Allen Reed to Thulasi Ram Gudi, Part of Section 22, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Ollie Hardaway Jr. and Enid Hardaway to Ashley D. Thomas, Block 2, Lot 17, Hillcrest No. 1.

*Kiaundra Z. Stringer to Jabs Enterprises LLC, Part of Southeast ¼ of Section 27, Township 14 North, Range 3 East.

*Timothy L. (Tim) Perry to Judy P. Perry, Part of Section 12, Township 16 North, Range 5 East.

*Springfield LLC to 1100 LLC, Block 5, Part of Lot 20, Vicksburg Proper Blocks 1-65.

Deeds of Trust

*Alfredo Alcala to Assurance Financial Group LLC, Part of Section 14, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.

*Anchuca LLC to Delta Bank, Block 5, Lot 19, Vicksburg Proper Blocks 1-65; Block 5, Part of Lot 18 and 29, Vicksburg Proper Blocks 1-65.

*Anchuca LLC to Springfield LLC, Block 5, Part of Lots 18 to 10, Vicksburg Proper Blocks 1-65.

*Vickie Y. Bailey to PennyMac Loan Services LLC, Lot 47, Highlands.

*Morris Yarbrough and Elizabeth Nelson to BancorpSouth Bank, Block 43, Part of Lot 246, Vicksburg Proper Blocks 1-65.

*GP Landco LLC to BankPlus Loan Operations, Part All ¼ Section of Section 3, Township 15 North, Range 5 East; Part All ¼ Section of Section 4, Township 15 North, Range 5 East; Part All ¼ Section of Section 5, Township 15 North, Range 5 East.

*Austin Bullock and Virginia Bullock to Open Mortgage LLC, Part of Section 13, Township 13 North, Range 3 East.

*Jazmyne Butler to Guaranty Bank and Trust Company, Part of Lot 15 and 16, Vicksburg Proper Blocks 1-65.

*Beverly G. Ford to Cadence Bank, Block 2, Lot 8, Pecan Grove Subdivision.

*CJ Williams Enterprises LLC to Southern Investment Funding LLC, Part of East ½ of Section 24, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Tabatha R. Collins to Mutual Credit Union, Lot 30, The Trace Subdivision Part 2.

*Thulasi Ram Gudi to Community Bank of Mississippi, Part of Section 22, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Brody Cook and Emily Paige Cook to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Part of Section 17, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*New Main Affordable LLC to Deutsche Bank AG, Part of Southwest ¼ of Section 19, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Charles B. Grissom to Suzette Marie Grissom to Trustmark National Bank, Block 4, Lot 7, Bowmar Avenue Addition.

*Lisa Grow to United Mississippi Bank, Part of Section 6, Township 17 North, Range 4 East; Part of Section 16, Township 17 North, Range 4 East; Part of Section 17, Township 17 North, Range 4 East; Part of Section 18, Township 17 North, Range 4 East; Part of Section 19, Township 17 North, Range 4 East; Part of Section 29, Township 17 North, Range 4 East.

*Donna F. Hardy, Chancery Clerk to Ashley D. Thomas, Block 2, Lot 17, Hillcrest No. 1.

*Edward Herring to Mutual Credit Union, Part of West ½ of Northwest ¼ of Section 2, Township 17 North, Range 5 East.

*Jaxston Kyle to Loandepot.com LLC, Block 9, Lot 9 and Part of Lot 10, National Park Addition.

*Pejakk Investment LLC to Trustmark National Bank, Lot 29 North to 34 North, Vicksburg Harbor Industrial Park.

*Craig E. Watkins and Belinda H. Watkins to RiverHills Bank, Part of Section 1, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*1100 LLC to Sringfield LLC, Block 5, Part of Lot 20, Vicksburg Proper Blocks 1-65.

*Ashley D. Thomas to Trustmark National Bank, Block 2, Lot 17, Hillcrest No. 1.

Marriage Licenses

*Moses Richardson, 66, Winona, Miss., to Deborah Caples, 66, Conehatta, Miss.

*Mark Anthony White-Ross, 34, Mississippi, to Laquita Nicole Miller, 36, Mississippi.

*Tredarius Deprice Carter, 27, Mississippi, to Jazzmine Renee Lamela, 32, Illinois.

*John Zachary Conway, 31, Mississippi, to Kylee Joanne Burke, 25, Mississippi.

*Steven James Moore, 38, Mississippi, to Sara Kathryn Skipper, 28, Mississippi.

*Jonathan Van Cooper, 26, Flowood, Miss., to Abby Gayle Oliver, 23, McComb, Miss.

* Howard Blain Clifton, 39, Louisiana, to Lindsay Ann Carraway, 38, Mississippi.

* Dylan Franklin Johnson, 25, Mississippi, to Kelsy Brooke Holecek, 23, Mississippi.

*Bershuan Marquez Aldrich, 27, Mississippi, to Jennifer Louise Cruthirds, 30, Mississippi.

*Zachary Alexander Moore, 22, Jackson, Miss., to Jordan Elizabeth Buford, 20.