Fostoria Neighborhood announces fourth annual Porchfest lineup

On the last Saturday in October each year, Vicksburg’s Fostoria neighborhood comes alive, buzzing with music, food and local artisans selling their wares.

The fourth-annual Porchfest celebration is officially set for Oct. 29, with special headliners The Chill and a variety of new vendors joining the mix. The event will begin at 11 a.m. and last until 7 p.m., with vendor booths and live music on porches in the 2300 through 2500 blocks of Drummond Street in midtown Vicksburg.

In addition to live local music, this family friendly free event features a silent auction, food, artisans, beer and wine, children’s activities, a Halloween costume competition and more.

“It’s a safe, friendly, family event, and everyone’s invited,” said Joe Giambrone, Fostoria Neighborhood Association President. “We encourage everyone to come out and eat and drink and enjoy the neighborhood.”

The Fostoria Neighborhood Association is also paying special attention to four-legged friends this year, adding special watering stations for dogs attending Porchfest with their humans.

The live music schedule begins with performances at 11 a.m.

11 a.m. to noon:

Steve Fadden at 2309 Drummond St.

Greg Green Trio at 2419 Drummond St.

Noon to 1 p.m.:

Ralph Miller at 2308 Drummond St.

The Kitchen Girls at 2430 Drummond St.

Jason Moulder at 2505 Drummond St.

1 to 2 p.m.:

Patrick Smith at 2311 Drummond St.

Hatchie River Bottom Slough Boy at 2419 Drummond St.

Travis Dunlap at 2435 Drummond St.

Noel Tello at 2505 Drummond St.

2 to 3 p.m.:

Mark Doyle and Dr. Who at 2308 Drummond St.

Devil’s Duo at 2505 Drummond St.

2 to 3:30 p.m.:

Zechariah Lloyd at 2430 Drummond St.

3 to 4 p.m.:

3D at 2309 Drummond St.

Victoria Holmes and Will DeLisle at 2419 Drummond St.

3:30 to 5 p.m.:

Chad Marshal Band at 2435 Drummond St.

4 to 5 p.m.:

Ben Shaw at 2311 Drummond St.

5:30 to 7 p.m.:

The Chill at 2430 Drummond St.

Porchfest is a fundraiser for the Fostoria neighborhood and for Vicksburg as a whole. Proceeds from the event go directly to local organizations including the City of Vicksburg Animal Shelter, the Food Pantry and other nonprofits that benefit children and families in the community. Proceeds also have been used for neighborhood improvements and beautification, including the implementation of LED streetlights in Fostoria and neighboring streets.

“We could not offer this event without the generosity and support of our local businesses and the City of Vicksburg, which has gone above and beyond in support of this year’s event,” said Elizabeth Nelson, one of the event’s organizers.

In addition to the City of Vicksburg, sponsors include: Mutual Credit Union, Wayne Pratt-Edward Jones Investments, Guaranty Bank, BancorpSouth, Jamie Berryman, The Liquor Store, Oak Hall BnB, 10 South Rooftop Bar & Grill, CJ’s Tires, Los Parilleros, Main Street Market Cafe, Wells & LaHatte, Helen’s Florist, May & Company, River Hills Bank, Home Town Medical, Jones & Upchurch Real Estate, Key City Brewery and Eatery, Vicksburg Warren County Board of Realtors, Piazza Plumbing, Magnolia Dental Association, Air Gas, H&M Promotional Products, The Ivy Place, Lorelei Books and Sheffield’s Rental.