Vicksburg volleyball cruises to fifth win in a row

Published 2:50 pm Friday, September 16, 2022

By Staff Reports

Vicksburg High volleyball player Sha'Tora Knight served six aces in a 3-0 (25-9, 25-14, 25-21) win over Raymond on Thursday.

With a mix of skillful serving and good defense,Vicksburg High’s volleyball team added another win to its growing streak.

Sha’Tora Knight and Makynzie Dunmore served six aces apiece, Kennedy Mullins had five, and the Missy Gators easily defeated Raymond 3-0 (25-9, 25-14, 25-21) on Thursday for their fifth victory in a row.

Sisters Lexi and Lili Kistler both had eight saves and four blocks, while Mullins had seven saves. Anicia Dixon served out the first two sets.

“It was a great game of communicating, moving, attacking the ball and a lot of hustle with solid defense,” Vicksburg coach Deborah Brown said. “The Kistler sisters along with Makynzie Dunmore worked the net with blocks, kills and saves all evening. Kennedy Mullins did well serving and setting. The varsity players played with good chemistry.”

Vicksburg (9-2) will play at Brookhaven Tuesday at 6 p.m.

