Warren County Grand Jury August Term: Man and mother indicted in father’s death

A Warren County man and his mother have been indicted in the shooting death of his father.

Jeffery Young Jr., 23, 6025 Castle Road, is charged with murder in his father’s death, which occurred July 5 at their home in the 6000 block of Castle Drive in Camelot Subdivision. His mother, Tracie Young, 55, 6025 Castle Drive, is charged as an accessory after the fact to murder for helping her son avoid arrest.

The indictments were handed down during the August term of the grand jury. The Youngs were arraigned on Sept. 8.

Jeffery Young is accused of shooting his father, Jeffrey Young Sr., during an argument over speakers in a car outside their home. According to Warren County Sheriff’s Office reports, Young at some point during the argument went into the home, got a gun and shot his father multiple times.

Deputies responding to a call of shots fired on Castle Drive arrived to find Jeffery Young Sr. dead in his driveway. He was declared dead at the scene by Deputy Warren County Coroner Kelda Bailess. Jeffery Young Jr. was arrested later by deputies.

In another case, Clarence “Koko” Lowe, 24, 4348 Dianne Drive, Memphis, Tenn., was indicted on a charge of murder in the Oct. 19, 2020, shooting death of Karl Michael Singleton.

Other indictments handed down by the grand jury include:

• Keonna Rogers, 23, 2801 Letitia St.; two counts of aggravated assault-domestic violence.

Rogers is accused of shooting her grandmother and boyfriend during an argument at a home on South Street.

• Deloris Thomas, 28, 120 C King Drive; aggravated assault-domestic violence.

Thomas is accused of shooting an ex-boyfriend during an incident in the Kings community.

• Ashanti Hardin, 20, 1050 China Grove Road; one count aggravated assault, one count shooting at a motor vehicle. He is accused of shooting a woman and shooting at her car.

• James Earl Craft II, 21, 1413 Hays St. Apt. A; armed robbery. He is accused of robbing a man at gunpoint.

• Tamika Rochelle Henderson, 43, 3630 Security St., credit card fraud. She is accused of using another person’s credit card to get $3,935.

• Jeanette Butler, 41, 3010 Wisconsin Ave.; six counts of fraudulent statements and representations and one count of computer fraud. She is accused of providing false information to reduce the taxes of people for whom she prepared tax returns.

• Caitlyn Ferguson, 26, 1370 Sherman Ave.; non-residential burglary involving the break-in of a storage shed on Alfred Drive.

• Devonna Jackson, 37, 1331 Bay Street; shooting at a motor vehicle.

• Christopher Quashawn Galloway, 44, 704 Academy Drive; possession of a controlled substance-trafficking (marijuana) and fleeing or eluding a law enforcement officer.

• Jackson Ray Miller, 27, 4521 Haley’s Point; possession of burglar tools.

• Franklin Oberto, 69, 2310 Napoleon Ave., Pearl; malicious mischief.

• Khalia Anaya Sherman, 19, 108 Jackson St., Natchez; fraudulent use of a credit card or number. She is accused of using another person’s credit card to get $1,929.14 in goods and services.

• Lakeesha Qualls, 42, 1214 Jackson St.; uttering a forgery. She is accused of forging a check for $1,500 on another person’s account.

• William David Collins, 22, 205 Barnes Crossing, Tallulah, La.; grand larceny. He is accused of taking merchandise totaling $1,200 from Super Junior.

• Jimmy Lee Doss, 43, 1220 W. Magnolia St., and Danielle Walker, 30, 295 Johnson Road; receiving stolen property. They are accused of having a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado pickup that was reported stolen.