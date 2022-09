St. Aloysius swimmer Luke Larson won three events — the 100 yard butterfly, 100 backstroke, and 200 medley relay — at the Splash For Gold meet Sept. 10 at City Pool.

Larson had a time of 1 minute, 2.02 seconds in the butterfly; 1:08.62 in the backstroke; and was on the winning relay team with Matthew Busby, Jon Daniel Busby and Connor Johnston to help St. Al also win the boys’ team championship at the meet.