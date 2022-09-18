How They Did: Vicksburg’s college football players

A weekly recap of performances by college football players from Vicksburg-area high schools

• Southern Miss wide receiver Demarcus Jones (Warren Central) had one rushing attempt for 5 yards in a 64-10 win over Northwestern State.

• Mississippi Valley State wide receiver Jacory Rankin (Port Gibson) caught a team-high seven passes for 73 yards in a 28-21 loss to Delta State.

• Mississippi State wide receiver Caleb Ducking (South Delta) caught four passes for 33 yards in a 31-16 loss at LSU.

• West Alabama linebacker Lamar Gray (Warren Central) had seven total tackles in a 13-10 loss to Tuskegee.

• West Alabama offensive lineman Kordell Watts (Vicksburg High) started at center in the loss to Tuskegee.

• South Alabama defensive back Marvin Martin (Vicksburg High) had three solo tackles in a 32-31 loss to UCLA.

• Alabama A&M safety Aadreekis Conner (Port Gibson) assisted on one tackle in a 28-3 loss to Austin Peay.

• Tulane linebacker Nick Anderson (Vicksburg High) had a team-high six total tackles, including one tackle for loss and one quarterback hurry, in a 17-10 upset of Kansas State.

• Grambling defensive back Myron Stewart (Port Gibson) assisted on one tackle in a 66-24 loss to Jackson State.

• Louisiana-Monroe defensive back Kevin Jones (Madison Parish) assisted on one tackle in a 63-7 loss to No. 2 Alabama.

• Reinhardt University defensive lineman Vertez Shorter (Warren Central) had three solo tackles and one tackle for loss in a 24-14 victory against Point University.

• Albany State wide receiver Joe Shorter (Warren Central) caught two passes for 42 yards, and returned two kickoffs for 81 yards in a 42-20 win over Shorter.

• Georgia State defensive back Jeremiah Johnson (South Delta) had one solo tackle in a 42-41 loss to Charlotte.

• Bluefield University defensive back Tyrese Wolfe (Vicksburg High) had one solo tackle and returned one kickoff for 12 yards in a 29-10 win over Union College.