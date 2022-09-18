Tallulah pulls away from Prentiss Christian with big surge

Tallulah Academy started a little slow Friday night, but its top end speed was too much for Prentiss Christian to keep up with.

Dee Morgan threw three touchdowns passes — two of them to Henry Ellerbee — and ran for 155 yards and a touchdown as Tallulah Academy pulled away in the second half for a 44-21 victory over Prentiss Christian.

Tallulah fell behind 15-8 in the second quarter, then scored five touchdowns before Prentiss Christian scored again in the fourth quarter. The Trojans (4-1) finished with 248 rushing yards and 435 yards of total offense, while holding Prentiss (1-4) to less than 200 yards.

Ellerbee caught touchdown passes of 5 and 50 yards, and finished with three receptions for 95 yards. He also had six tackles and a fumble recovery on defense.

Morgan was 9-of-13 passing for 187 yards, to go along with his big rushing game. His third touchdown pass was a 24-yarder to Judd Dennis for the Trojans’ first score. Morgan also ran in three two-point conversions.

Wyatt Bedgood ran for 65 yards and a touchdown, while Brayson Morson had 69 total yards and one rushing touchdown.

Tallulah will play at Prairie View Academy (3-1) on Sept. 23 at 7 p.m., in the MAIS District 3-2A opener for both teams.