Paul Pete Bouler Sr. passed away on Friday, September 16, 2022. He was 78 years old. He was born in Boyle, MS on December 22, 1943. He was an avid hunter, fisherman and Manning fan. He was a member and Deacon of the Eagle Lake Baptist Church. He enjoyed going to Nascar races. He loved his family.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Cecil Bouler and Ethel Roncali Bouler; son, Paul Bouler Jr.; brother, Cecil Jr. “Jabo”; sister, Betty Upchurch.

He is survived by his wife, Gwen Bouler; daughter, Audra Andrews (Tod); sister, Mary Ann Tribble; grandchildren, Laura Beth Andrews, Michael Tod Andrews Jr.

Pallbearers will be Michael Tod Andrews Jr., Todd Bouler, Andy Bogue, Luther Woods, Robert Hawkins and Tod Andrews. Honorary pallbearers will be Don Kemp, Mike Gibson, The Deacons of Eagle Lake Baptist Church and Jerry Ratcliffe.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at Glenwood Funeral Home with Rev. Dwight Sibley officiating the service. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the hour of the service. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Gardens Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, Family asks that donations be made to the Eagle Lake Baptist Church, 15481 Highway 465, Vicksburg, MS, 39183.