St. Al softball takes down Central Hinds

Suddenly, St. Aloysius’ softball squad is surging.

Kyleigh Cooper racked up eight strikeouts in a complete-game victory, Ali Grace Luke reached base three times and scored twice, and the Lady Flashes beat Central Hinds 7-3 on Saturday for their second district win in three games.

St. Al scored four runs in the third inning and two more in the top of the fifth to take control.

Maddy McSherry also doubled and scored two runs. Luke was 1-for-2 with a double, walk, two runs scored and one RBI. Abby Mikulski also singled and had two RBIs, while Lili Perniciaro had one RBI and Macy Stauble singled and scored a run.

Cooper was sharp at the plate as well as in the pitcher’s circle. She singled, walked twice, scored a run and had two RBIs. In seven innings pitched she allowed only three hits and one walk. Cooper’s eight strikeouts brought the sophomore’s season total to 145.

Ollie Grace McClendon went 2-for-4 with a triple and a run scored for Central Hinds, and Gracen Lancaster singled and drove in a run.

St. Al (9-13) will finish its regular season with a pair of road games this week. It plays at Copiah Academy on Monday and at Cathedral on Tuesday. The Lady Flashes can qualify for the MAIS Class 5A playoffs by winning one or both games.