Warren County offices holding charity raffle for Supper on the Sip tickets

Those who missed the chance to get Supper on the Sip tickets before they sold out have one more shot at attending the event, thanks to the offices of the Warren County Chancery Clerk, Circuit Clerk and Tax Assessor.

“If you were not able to get tickets to Supper on the Sip, that’s what we’ve chosen here in the courthouse to be our county campaign for this year,” Chancery Clerk Donna Hardy said Monday. “There will be two tickets being raffled off to Supper on the Sip as a county campaign.”

Anyone in the county can join in on this effort, Hardy added, explaining that all proceeds will benefit United Way of West Central Mississippi, which hosts the Supper on the Sip event.

Those who would like to sell raffle tickets can pick up materials at the Warren County Chancery Clerk’s office, and those interested in buying raffle tickets can do so at the chancery clerk’s office, the circuit clerk’s office or the tax assessor’s office.

There will be two separate raffles, one for buyers of raffle tickets and one for those who sell them. Both raffle winners will receive two tickets each.

Each raffle ticket is $5 for one ticket or five tickets for $20.

Supper on the Sip is slated for Oct. 13 at the Old Highway 80 bridge across the Mississippi River. The United Way announced less than 30 hours after tickets went on sale on Sept. 1 that the event was sold out, making the county’s raffle one of the very few remaining opportunities to attend the event.