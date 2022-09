Mr. Henry Ringo Jr. passed away on September 19, 2022, at Merit Health River Region.

Funeral services celebrating his life will be held at noon on Friday, September 23, 2022, at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home with Reverend Mitchell Dent officiating. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 22, 2022, at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home from 1 until 6 p.m.