Mr. James O. Woodruff passed away on September 13, 2022, in Brandon, Mississippi at the age of 76. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Willis and Sons Funeral Home in Jackson, Mississippi. Public visitation will be on Friday, September 23, 2022, from 1 to 6 p.m. at Willis and Sons Funeral Home in Jackson, Mississippi.