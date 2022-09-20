Missy Gators close in on third straight region title

Published 8:24 pm Tuesday, September 20, 2022

By Staff Reports

Vicksburg High volleyball player Makynzie Dunmore had nine blocks and 11 saves in a 3-0 (25-6, 25-15, 25-12) win over Brookhaven on Tuesday.

Vicksburg High moved one step away from its third consecutive volleyball region championship.

Makynzie Dunmore had nine blocks and 11 saves, while Lexi Kistler and Kennedy Mullins led the way with solid serving as the Missy Gators wiped out Brookhaven 3-0 (25-6, 25-15, 25-12) on Tuesday.

Vicksburg (9-2, 5-0 MHSAA Region 6-5A) ran its winning streak to seven consecutive matches. It can clinch the Region 6-5A championship — which would be its third in a row — by beating Florence on Sept. 27 at home at 6:15 p.m. Vicksburg already took a 3-0 win against Florence on Aug. 23.

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletter

Receive daily headlines and obituaries

The Missy Gators will also play Callaway at home on Thursday, at 6:15 p.m., for senior night. The junior varsity game starts at 5 p.m.

More Sports

College football, NFL TV schedule: Sept. 22-26

Vicksburg native Anderson named American Conference Defensive Player of the Week

St. Al softball takes down Central Hinds

Four Down Territory: Big hearts, big scores, big comebacks highlight the football weekend

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Calendar

  • Polls

    Will you attend Halloween events in Vicksburg in October?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...