Missy Gators close in on third straight region title

Vicksburg High moved one step away from its third consecutive volleyball region championship.

Makynzie Dunmore had nine blocks and 11 saves, while Lexi Kistler and Kennedy Mullins led the way with solid serving as the Missy Gators wiped out Brookhaven 3-0 (25-6, 25-15, 25-12) on Tuesday.

Vicksburg (9-2, 5-0 MHSAA Region 6-5A) ran its winning streak to seven consecutive matches. It can clinch the Region 6-5A championship — which would be its third in a row — by beating Florence on Sept. 27 at home at 6:15 p.m. Vicksburg already took a 3-0 win against Florence on Aug. 23.

The Missy Gators will also play Callaway at home on Thursday, at 6:15 p.m., for senior night. The junior varsity game starts at 5 p.m.