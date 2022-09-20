Old Post Files Sept. 20, 1922-2022

100 years ago: 1922

Mrs. Lou Clark is ill at the home of her daughter, Mrs. J.D. Brazier. • Mrs. Theodore Lucas of Clarksburg, W. Va., is visiting her sister, Helen Lewis. • Capt. Dennis Hossley leaves for New Orleans to undergo treatment at the V.A. Hospital. • William Desmond is seen in “Perils of the Yukon” at the Alamo Theater.

90 years ago: 1932

Frances Gargaro leaves for Los Angeles to visit relatives. • Capt. Dan Quin is ill at the Vicksburg Hospital.

80 years ago: 1942

Acie L. Myers dies. • Mrs. Niora M. Redditt is seriously ill at Vicksburg Hospital. • Mrs. John Hermann returns from Panama. Her husband will join her soon. • L.B. McLain, chairman of Warren County Selective Service Board I, addresses the Illinois Central Supervisors Club.

70 years ago: 1952

The St. Aloysius High School band makes its first appearance of the school year at the Miss-Lou Fair. • Lana Turner stars with Fernando Lamas in “The Merry Widow” at the Joy Theater. • S.G. Mangum, Port Gibson resident dies. • Dr. Frank Morgan Jr. begins his residency in surgery here at Mercy Hospital. • Services are held for R.D. Tate Sr.

60 years ago: 1962

Mr. and Mrs. I.J. Marshall announce the birth of a daughter, Leah, on Sept. 24. • Mr. and Mrs. Atlee Porter are visiting relatives in Norfolk, Va. • Marie Lipscomb pledges Chi Omega sorority at Ole Miss.

50 years ago: 1972

Andrea Wood, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. A.C. Wood Jr., celebrates her third birthday. • Mr. and Mrs. Claude Forrest and children return from a brief visit with relatives in New Orleans. • Warren County Homemakers hold an Exhibit Day. • Dianne Bodron is selected as a trainee for the Modeling Squad at MSCW in Columbus. • Evelyn Joan Floyd, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Henry J. Floyd, is elected to serve as editor of Phi Gamma Nu, Xi chapter, at the University of Mississippi.

40 years ago: 1982

Rosie Lee Strong of Rosa Lee’s Hair Styling Salon reports a burglary with beauty supplies stolen. • Larry Callaway is the new president of the Vicksburg Kiwanis Club. • Robert Adrian Goss is three.

30 years ago: 1992

The Bovina home of Billy Ray McDuff is heavily damaged by fire. • Vicksburg officials announce $1,500 annual raises for firefighters and police officers and $800 raises for other full-time city employees. • Supervisors give final approval to the new ambulance plan for residents of Warren County.

20 years ago: 2002

Rebecca Harden, Beth Ashby, Jana Jacobson and Lindsay Shelton are initiated into Delta Delta Delta sorority at Mississippi State University. • Cedrick Ramel Burks celebrates his first birthday. • Lester Tzotzolas joins Briton & Koontz as vice president of commercial lending.

10 years ago: 2012

Students with parking passes at Vicksburg Warren School District would be subjected to random drug testing if the Board of Trustees accepts a drug-testing policy. • The cost associated with mailing letters from a Warren County supervisor asking voters to support a candidate for a state position apparently is ending up on county books.