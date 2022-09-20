Vicksburg Deputy Police Chief Mike Bryant honored for 30 years with department

Published 2:31 pm Tuesday, September 20, 2022

By Anna Guizerix

Photo by John Surratt | The Vicksburg Post

Mayor George Flaggs Jr., left, presented Vicksburg Deputy Police Chief Mike Bryant with a certificate recognizing Bryant on his 30th anniversary with the Vicksburg Police Department on Monday.

Flaggs commended Bryant for his service, saying, “We talk about retaining police officers; Mike is a prime example. I’m sure you’ve had many opportunities to go many places for more money and he chose to stay here.”

Flaggs said Bryant is “a man of integrity and a man of passion and he’s passionate about this city.”

