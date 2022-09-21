Warren Central swimmer Chloe Barnard is the Post’s Athlete of the Week

Published 1:35 pm Wednesday, September 21, 2022

By Staff Reports

Chloe Barnard won two races and one weekly award.

The Warren Central swimmer was selected as The Vicksburg Post’s Athlete of the Week in an online vote of the newspaper’s readers.

Barnard received 189 of the 423 votes cast. St. Aloysius cross country runner Hendrix Eldridge finished second with 157 votes, Porter’s Chapel Academy football player Jase Jung was third with 71 and Vicksburg High football player Alex Jefferson received six.

Barnard won the girls 50 yard freestyle and the 400 yard freestyle relay at the Splash For Gold meet at City Pool on Sept. 10. She also finished second in the 100 yard backstroke.

Barnard clocked times of 29.43 seconds in the 50 freestyle and 1:17.57 in the 100 backstroke. She teamed with Avery Greer, Sydney Cooley and Katie Wallace to win the 400 yard freestyle relay with a time of 4:42.76.

Congratulations to Chloe and the other nominees, and thank you to our readers for voting.

The nominees for the Athlete of the Week award are announced each week on Sunday evening, and voting is open until midnight Tuesday. Links to the poll will be posted on our Facebook and Twitter pages.

