MDOT: Portion of Clay Street in Vicksburg to close from Friday evening to Monday morning

Those planning to access Interstate 20 from Clay Street this weekend are advised to seek an alternate route.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation announced it is temporarily closing the westbound lanes of Clay Street at Interstate 20 in Vicksburg from Friday evening at 6 p.m. to Monday morning at 6 a.m. During the closure, MDOT crews will straighten a steel girder on the bridge that carries the Interstate 20 eastbound ramp over Clay Street.

“Motorists should plan an alternate route during the closure timeframe,” an announcement from MDOT read.

Both sides of Clay Street will be accessible during the closure; according to MDOT, the closure will only impact the lanes of Clay Street that lead to the Interstate 20 onramp.