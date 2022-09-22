Two Vicksburgers recognized at Hinds CC 50-plus reunion

RAYMOND – Hinds Community College recognized high school and college graduates in 1972 and previous years in the annual 50-plus reunion held Sept. 20 as part of Homecoming week.

Classes of 1970-1972: Torona Stokes of Flowood, Randy Shelton and Alice Cauthen Shelton, both of Camden; Mary Beth Grogan White of Bolton, Mary Etta Purvis Naftel of Raymond, Skipper Anding of Ridgeland, Shirley Daigle of Port Gibson and Lou Anne Polk Askew of Raymond.

1960s decade: Front from left, Charles Brasfeild Jr. (1967), Rebecca Parrette Brasfield (1969), both of Vicksburg; Alice Shuff Connelly of Raymond (1963); Ann Birdsong Cox of Raymond (1963), Jerry Peyton Agent of Raymond (1969), Larry Rimes of Florence (1968), Louise Oberhousen Flanagan of Raymond (1960), Becky Bryant Holbrook of Raymond (1966), Warrene Hand Holliday of Terry (1962); back, Bill Ferguson of Learned (1960) and Curtis Kynerd of Raymond (1968).

1950s decade: Douglas Moore of Jackson (1954), left, and Bob Seawright of Madison (1958).