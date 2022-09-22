Warren County Land Records Sept. 12 to Sept. 19

Records were recorded from the Warren County Courthouse from the period Sept. 12 to Sept. 19.

Warranty Deeds

*Jack R. Branning Sr. Estate and Jack R. Branning Sr. Executor to Ronald L. Andrews and Sharon G. Andrews, Lot 9, Acadia Ridge.

*Mid South Lumber & Supply Inc. to Mollie Burnett, Lot 10, Warrenton Heights.

*John Palmer Lea and Haydn Bailey Lea to Anthony A. Clark, Part of Section 24, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Lauchlyn Emfinger Stockstill and Tyler Blalock Stockstill to Dustin L. Cullen and Emily Maddox Cullen, Part of Northwest ¼ of Northwest ¼ of Section 10, Township 16 North, Range 5 East.

*Lee F. Duffy and Yugonda M. Duffy to Howard McGee, Lot 2, Mill Creek Subdivision.

*Geronimo Hardwood Timber LLC to Ernest Thomas Properties L.P., Part of Section 5, Township 17 North, Range 4 East; Part of Section 17, Township 17 North, Range 4 East; Part of Section 18, Township 17 North, Range 4 East; Part of Section 30, Township 17 North, Range 4 East.

*Paul K. Gau to Kenneth Mullins and Dorothy Anne Mullins, Lot 11, Lake Park Estates No. 3 Resurvey.

*Jimmy G. Gouras and Margaret M. Gouras to Jimmy Gouras Properties LLC, Block 37, Part of Lot 233, Vicksburg Proper Blocks 1-65.

*GP Landco LLC to Liberty Hill Investments LLC, Part of Northwest ¼ of Southwest ¼ of Section 3, Township 15 North, Range 5 East; Part of Northwest ¼ of Southwest ¼ of Section 4, Township 15 North, Range 5 East; Part of Northwest ¼ of Southwest ¼ of Section 5, Township 15 North, Range 5 East.

*Utility Services Management LLC to Great River Utility Operating Co., Part of Southwest ¼ of Section 15, Township 17 North, Range 4 East; Part of East ½ of Section 12, Township 15 North, Range 3 East; Part of West ½ of Section 13, Township 15 North, Range 3 East; Part of East ½ of Section 34, Township 16 North, Range 4 East; Part of Southwest ¼ of Section 34, Township 16 North, Range 4 East; Part of Southwest ¼ of Section 31, Township 16 North, Range 4 East; Part of Southeast ¼ of Section 24 Choctaw District, Township 17 North, Range 4 East; Lot 3 and East ½ of Lot 4, Whispering Pines No. 1; Lot 8 and Lot 9, E E Bell Tract No. 1; Lot 4, E E Bell Tract No. 2.

*Mario V. Jones and Antonia D. Jones to Genoa Williams Jr., Part of Section 7, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.

*Rivertown Contractors Inc. to Ronnie Jones, Part of Southwest ¼ of Southeast ¼ of Section 28, Township 15 North, Range 3 East; Part of Northwest ¼ of Northeast ¼ of Section 37, Township 15 North, Range 3 East.

*Stanley H. Kemp to James D. Price and Glenda Marie Price, Part of Section 19, Township 17 North, Range 5 East.

*Nina A. Price to Keith May, Karen May and Byron C. May, Part of Section 20, Township 14 North, Range 3 East.

*Paula Parker Morley to Meadow Lane Properties LLC, Block 13, Lot 42, National Park Addition.

*Dawn P. Meeks to Amarri Robinson, Lot 7, Forrest Cove Subdivision Part 3A.

*Ronald D. Taylor to Dawn P. Meeks, Lot 8, Stone Creek Subdivision Part 2 (New).

*Pattie Myers Mullinax to Jerry Miles Paris, Lot 21, Lake Forest No. 1.

*John E. Vaughn to Vicki S. Vaughn to Timothy Strickland Percy, Part of Section 27, Township 18 North, Range 2 East; Part of Lots 2 and 3, Eagle Lake Front Lots.

*Henry Allen Pittman to Kaidey Pittman, Donny Welch and Stephanie Welch, Lots 15 to 18, Belle Isle on the Lake; Lots 115 to 118, Belle Isle on the Lake.

*Gerry Lynn White and Steve Allen White to SJJR & Associates LLC, Lot 17, Enchanted Hills No. 1.

*Jerry Matthew Williams and Emily H. Williams to Veteran’s Home Purchase Board of the State of Mississippi, Lot B, Walnut Cove.

Deeds of Trust

*Ernest Thomas Properties LP to BancorpSouth Bank, Part of Section 5, Township 17 North, Range 4 East; Part of Section 17, Township 17 North, Range 4 East; Part of Section 18, Township 17 North, Range 4 East; Part of Section 30, Township 17 North, Range 4 East.

*Thomas R. Brown and Wanda Olier Brown to Mutual Credit Union, Lot 7, Brookwood Place.

*Anthony A. Clark to Trustmark National Bank, Part of Section 24, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Dustin L. Cullen and Emily Maddow Cullen to JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A., Part of Northwest ¼ of Northwest ¼ of Section 10, Township 16 North, Range 16 North, Range 5 East.

*Premier Entertainment Vicksburg to Deutsche Bank AG New York, Part of Section 6, Township 15 North, Range 3 East; Part of Section 8, Township 15 North, Range 3 East; Lots 12 and Part of 13 to 16, Walnut Ridge; Lots 15 to Parts of Lot 18, Walnut Ridge.

*Amarri Robinson to Fidelity Bank, Lot 7, Forrest Cove Subdivision Part 3A.

*Dawn P. Meeks to Fidelity Bank, Lot 8, Stone Creek Subdivision Part 2 (New).

*Nashawndra K. Jackson-Davis to Regions Mortgage (Regions Bank), Part of Lot 75, Thrift.

*Genoa Williams Jr. to Mario V. Jones and Antonia D. Jones, Part of Section 7, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.

*Howard McGee to Mortgage Research Center LLC and Veterans United Homes Loans, Lot 2, Mill Creek Subdivision.

*Donald Christopher Moore and Rebecca Lynne Moore to Veteran’s Home Purchase Board, Lot B, Walnut Cove.

*Jerry Mills Paris to Navy Federal Credit Union, Lot 21, Lake Forest No. 1.

Marriage Licenses

*Eugene Newcomb, 78, Mississippi, to Connie Lou Saucier, 75, Mississippi.

*Cody Ryan Lewis, 32, Mississippi, to Haley Danielle Parish, 24, Mississippi.

*Andrew Huy Nguyen, 29, California, to Emily Nicole Davis, 25, Mississippi.

*James Edward Daniel, 32, Vicksburg, to Amber Lynell Keen, 39, Vicksburg.

*Alex Logan Sellers, 28, Mississippi, to Catherine Dyan Brown, 29, Mississippi.

*Andrews James Rodgers, 32, California, to Melissa O. Williams, 39, Mississippi.