Wilbert Thomas Hayes Jr. a Vicksburg resident passed away on Tuesday, September 19 in the Shady Lawn Nursing Home following a brief illness. He was 67. He retired from the Corps of Engineers Jadwin Dred Boat. He was a member of Mt. Calvary M. B. Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Wilbert T. and Luvester Mace Hayes Sr.; and his sisters, Velma Major and Esther Ruth Smith; his son, Rickey Robb; and daughter, Roslana Bunch.

He is survived by his wife, Shirley Hayes of Vicksburg; his son, Darrell Hayes of Vicksburg; his three daughters, Felecia Hayes-Scott of Vicksburg, Dynisha Cole of Hutto, TX and Nicole McCoy of Alexandria, LA; his brother, Freddie Ford of Vicksburg; his three sisters, Dr. Wilma Wade of Clarksdale, MS, Patricia Gardner of Edwards, MS and Dawn Murray of Montgomery, AL; and six grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.

Funeral services are to be held on Saturday, September 24 at 1 p.m. in the Chapel of W. H. Jefferson Funeral Home with the Reverend Elbert O’Neal officiating; interment shall follow in the Cedar Hill Cemetery. There will be a visitation held on Friday, September 23 in the funeral home from 5 to 6 p.m. with facial coverings on while inside the building.