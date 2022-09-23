Cowart, Herrod announce engagement

Published 3:41 pm Friday, September 23, 2022

By Terri Cowart Frazier

Mr. and Mrs. Robbie Cowart of Vicksburg announce the engagement of their daughter Lyndsey Loring of Jackson, to Holden Herrod of Brandon. Mr. Herrod is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Daniel Herrod of Vicksburg.

Miss Cowart is the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Richard Cowart, Sr. of Vicksburg and the late Mr. and Mrs. Frederick Smith.

Mr. Herrod is the grandson of Mr. and Mrs. Ronald Herrod of Vicksburg and the late Mr. and Mrs. Charles Hammill.

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletter

Receive daily headlines and obituaries

The bride-elect is a 2016 honor graduate with distinction of St. Aloysius High School and a 2020 summa cum laude graduate of Mississippi State University, where she received a Bachelor of Science degree in kinesiology with a concentration in clinical exercise physiology. Miss Cowart was a member of the Chi Omega Fraternity while at MSU. She is also a 2022 cum laude graduate from the Mississippi University for Women where she received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Miss Cowart is a registered nurse with St. Dominic Memorial Hospital in Jackson, working in the Intensive Care Unit.

The prospective groom is a 2016 graduate of Warren Central High School and a 2021 graduate of Mississippi State University, where he received a Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Economics. He was a member of the Kappa Alpha Order.

Mr. Herrod is employed with 84 Lumber in Richland, working in outside sales.

Vows will be exchanged at 5 p.m. on Nov. 5 at Crawford Street United Methodist Church. A reception will follow at the Levee Street Warehouse.

About Terri Cowart Frazier

Terri Frazier was born in Cleveland. Shortly afterward, the family moved to Vicksburg. She is a part-time reporter at The Vicksburg Post and is the editor of the Vicksburg Living Magazine, which has been awarded First Place by the Mississippi Press Association. She has also been the recipient of a First Place award in the MPA’s Better Newspaper Contest’s editorial division for the “Best Feature Story.”

Terri graduated from Warren Central High School and Mississippi State University where she received a bachelor’s degree in communications with an emphasis in public relations.

Prior to coming to work at The Post a little more than 10 years ago, she did some freelancing at the Jackson Free Press. But for most of her life, she enjoyed being a full-time stay at home mom.

Terri is a member of the Crawford Street United Methodist Church. She is a lifetime member of the Vicksburg Junior Auxiliary and is a past member of the Sampler Antique Club and Town and Country Garden Club. She is married to Dr. Walter Frazier.

“From staying informed with local governmental issues to hearing the stories of its people, a hometown newspaper is vital to a community. I have felt privileged to be part of a dedicated team at The Post throughout my tenure and hope that with theirs and with local support, I will be able to continue to grow and hone in on my skills as I help share the stories in Vicksburg. When asked what I like most about my job, my answer is always ‘the people.’

email author More by Terri Cowart

More News

Old Post Files Sept. 24, 1922-2022

Jehovah’s Witness resuming door-to-door ministry

GoFundMe established by family of 15-year-old drive-by victim

Vicksburg board denies rezoning for liquor store in Marcus Bottom

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Calendar

  • Polls

    Will you attend Halloween events in Vicksburg in October?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...