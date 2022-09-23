Cowart, Herrod announce engagement

Mr. and Mrs. Robbie Cowart of Vicksburg announce the engagement of their daughter Lyndsey Loring of Jackson, to Holden Herrod of Brandon. Mr. Herrod is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Daniel Herrod of Vicksburg.

Miss Cowart is the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Richard Cowart, Sr. of Vicksburg and the late Mr. and Mrs. Frederick Smith.

Mr. Herrod is the grandson of Mr. and Mrs. Ronald Herrod of Vicksburg and the late Mr. and Mrs. Charles Hammill.

The bride-elect is a 2016 honor graduate with distinction of St. Aloysius High School and a 2020 summa cum laude graduate of Mississippi State University, where she received a Bachelor of Science degree in kinesiology with a concentration in clinical exercise physiology. Miss Cowart was a member of the Chi Omega Fraternity while at MSU. She is also a 2022 cum laude graduate from the Mississippi University for Women where she received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Miss Cowart is a registered nurse with St. Dominic Memorial Hospital in Jackson, working in the Intensive Care Unit.

The prospective groom is a 2016 graduate of Warren Central High School and a 2021 graduate of Mississippi State University, where he received a Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Economics. He was a member of the Kappa Alpha Order.

Mr. Herrod is employed with 84 Lumber in Richland, working in outside sales.

Vows will be exchanged at 5 p.m. on Nov. 5 at Crawford Street United Methodist Church. A reception will follow at the Levee Street Warehouse.