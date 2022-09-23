Gleb-Monk Wedding Announcement

Michael Arthur Gleb II and Natalie Dawn Monk were married at 2 p.m. on Aug. 20, 2022, at Unity Baptist Church in Ripley.

The Rev. Ronnie Barefield officiated the ceremony.

The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Tony Monk of Vicksburg. She is the granddaughter of Beth and Robert Breedlove, the late Roy Dickerson and the late William and Betty Monk.

The groom is the son of Ms. Deborrah K. Burgess of Monterey, Tenn., the late Mr. Michael Arthur Gleb and Mrs. Janet Gleb of Cheyenne, Wyo. He is the grandson of the late Tom and Hazel Horn and the late Forest and Ramona Gleb.

The bride was given in marriage by her father, Pastor Tony Monk and her chosen colors were crimson, navy and gold.

Serving as maid of honor was Bethany Monk, sister of the bride. Bridal attendants were Noelle Griffin, Jennifer Gleb and Jessica Lynch. Junior bridesmaids were Hadassah Terrell and McKennah Terrell. Samantha Adams, Baileigh Lynch, Sailor Lynch, London Monk – niece of the bride and Johannah Terrell served as flower girls.

The groom’s brother, Matthew Gleb, served as best man. Groom attendants were Matt Kahle, Alan Denison and Abdiel Hernandez. Serving as ushers were Jeremy Adams, Brandon Lynch and Tony Monk II.

A reception followed at The Bennett Dining Hall.

For a wedding trip, the couple traveled to historic Charleston, S.C. They will make their home in Torrington, Wyo.

The bride is an independent contractor audio transcriptionist, and the groom is the pastor at Torrington Baptist Tabernacle, in Torrington, Wyo.