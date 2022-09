Funeral services for Mildred Vogel, 70, will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 23 at St. Paul M.B. Church, Cameta. The burial will follow at St. Paul Cemetery, Cameta. Pastor Thurman Cunningham will be officiating. A visitation will be held from 5 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22 in Adele Walker Memorial Chapel at Walker Funeral Home, Rolling Fork. Vogel died on September 16, 2022, in Rolling Fork, MS.