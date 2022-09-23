Old Court House Museum’s Fall Flea Market set for Oct. 1

Vendor spaces remain available for the Old Court House Museum’s annual Fall Flea Market.

“There are still a few spaces left,” said museum historian Jordan Rushing. “We’re having the most booths we’ve had in the last five years. We’ve added an extra 44 spaces and we’re close to selling them out. We’re going to have a good market; we’ve sold a total of 140 spaces so far and I have 25 spaces left.”

He said some vendors are expected to come to the museum to pay their fees and look at their spaces.

Vendors will set up their booths on the day of the flea market.

“The flea market starts at 8 (a.m.) and goes from 8 to 5 (p.m.),” Rushing said, adding vendors will offer a selection of jewelry, crafts and woodworking. Some families, he said, will sell hot sauce, jellies and popcorn and the food booths will offer a variety of different food items.

“Will also have the local schools presenting music,” Rushing said. ‘The Warren Central and Vicksburg Junior High School choirs will perform starting at 10, followed by the Vicksburg High School Choir.

“We hoping for good weather; we’re watching the weather and looking for a perfect day.”

For more information on the Old Courthouse Museum Flea Market, call 601-636-0741 or visit oldcourthouse.org.