Old Court House Museum’s Fall Flea Market set for Oct. 1

Published 11:33 am Friday, September 23, 2022

By John Surratt

Shoppers browsing the booths set up on Jackson Street at the Old Courthouse Museum Spring Flea Market on Saturday, April 30. (Photo by Ben Martin)

Vendor spaces remain available for the Old Court House Museum’s annual Fall Flea Market.

“There are still a few spaces left,” said museum historian Jordan Rushing. “We’re having the most booths we’ve had in the last five years. We’ve added an extra 44 spaces and we’re close to selling them out. We’re going to have a good market; we’ve sold a total of 140 spaces so far and I have 25 spaces left.”

He said some vendors are expected to come to the museum to pay their fees and look at their spaces.

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletter

Receive daily headlines and obituaries

Vendors will set up their booths on the day of the flea market.

“The flea market starts at 8 (a.m.) and goes from 8 to 5 (p.m.),” Rushing said, adding vendors will offer a selection of jewelry, crafts and woodworking. Some families, he said, will sell hot sauce, jellies and popcorn and the food booths will offer a variety of different food items.

“Will also have the local schools presenting music,” Rushing said. ‘The Warren Central and Vicksburg Junior High School choirs will perform starting at 10, followed by the Vicksburg High School Choir.

“We hoping for good weather; we’re watching the weather and looking for a perfect day.”

For more information on the Old Courthouse Museum Flea Market, call 601-636-0741 or visit oldcourthouse.org.

About John Surratt

John Surratt is a graduate of Louisiana State University with a degree in general studies. He has worked as an editor, reporter and photographer for newspapers in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post staff since 2011 and covers city government. He and his wife attend St. Paul Catholic Church and he is a member of the Port City Kiwanis Club.

email author More by John

More News

Warren County eligible for SBA disaster loans following Jackson Water Crisis

Warren County to apply for TAP grant for improvements in Marcus Bottom

Vicksburg Police Reports: Two arrested for assault, thefts reported

Old Post Files Sept. 23, 1922-2022

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Calendar

  • Polls

    Will you attend Halloween events in Vicksburg in October?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...