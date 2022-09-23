Old Post Files Sept. 23, 1922-2022

100 years ago: 1922

Capt. and Mrs. W.T. Rigby plan to spend a month at their old home in Iowa. • P.C. Canizaro tells about his trip over the Atlantic and his visit in Paris. • Frank Farish leaves for Chicago on business.

90 years ago: 1932

Jackson City Leagues win an 11-inning game from Ivy Bakers, 7-5. • Carrie Louise White of Cary is in the city visiting Mrs. B.H. Colmery.

80 years ago: 1942

“FDR completes Tour of Nation” reads a headline in the Vicksburg Evening Post. His trip, undisclosed until his return to Washington, included a visit to Camp Shelby during which he conferred with Gov. Paul Johnson.

70 years ago: 1952

George O’Neal dies in a truck accident near Bolton. • Services are held for Mrs. A.D. McKay. • Mr. and Mrs. Sam Mackey celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary. • Mrs. J.D. Parks is ill at the Lutheran Hospital. • The Vicksburg Little Theater opens its new season with “State of the Union” at the Playhouse on Bowmar Avenue.

60 years ago: 1962

Mrs. Ida Purviance dies. • Mrs. Willie Belle Shipley is elected president of the Credit Women’s Breakfast Club. • Mr. and Mrs. Phillip Clark Jr. announce the birth of a daughter, Catherine, on Sept. 23. • Dr. John Robert Shell is attending a post-graduate course given by the American College of Surgeons at the Medical College of Richmond, Va.

50 years ago: 1972

Mrs. Mary F. Shelly dies at a local hospital after a lengthy illness. • The McGovern and Shriver campaign headquarters in Vicksburg has been opened at 2413 Hunt St.

40 years ago: 1982

Leon Plump is injured in an accident when pinned between a vehicle and a bench at Atwood Chevrolet Service Department. • Phillip Edward Coutch celebrates his first birthday. • Rubyanne Andress is elected senator of Phi Theta Kappa at Hinds Junior College.

30 years ago: 1992

The family of a kindergarten killed in a school bus accident at Jett Elementary in 1990 is awarded $100,000 by a Warren County jury. • Joe Rushing Jr. is sentenced to 55 years in prison after pleading guilty to beating and robbing an elderly Warren County couple. • Mallory Nicole Wells celebrates her fifth birthday.

20 years ago: 2002

Cason and Frances Schaffer organize the last of the fall flea markets they’ll conduct around the Old Court House Museum. They are passing the reins to the Vicksburg and Warren County Historical Society. • Dr. Alfred G. Windham, ENT physician, relocates his office to The Street Clinic. • A vacant storage facility at MMC Materials Inc. on Grange Hall Road catches fire.

10 years ago: 2012

St. Aloysius swimmer, Wally Wibowo, won the boys 50 and 100-yard freestyle events at the Jones County Invitational. • Bryce Fleming, an offensive and defensive lineman, has already cemented his spot in the starting lineup. He leads PCA with 63 tackles, after making 12 against Benton Academy, and has gained notice from teammates and opponents alike for his ability to disrupt gameplans.