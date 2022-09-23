Old Post Files Sept. 24, 1922-2022

100 years ago: 1922

Mr. and Mrs. Ben Moore arrive from New Orleans for a visit here. • Abe Artz is re-elected president of the Wesley Bible Class at Crawford Street Methodist Church. • The Allein PTA is organized with Mrs. W.J. Hazard as president.

90 years ago: 1932

Mrs. Ethel Long is visiting friends in Monroe, La. • Mrs. Lucy McQuaide dies in New Orleans.

80 years ago: 1942

Mrs. Alice Tillman and Mrs. Leona Cook plan a visit in North Carolina. • Julia Billitz returns from a visit to her nephew, Pvt. Leonard Lang, at Camp Gordon, Ga. • Lt. Arthur Rockwood visits here on his way to Camp Shelby. • Sheriff J.M. Buchanan is attending the Tennessee-Mississippi Sheriffs and Peace Officers meeting in Memphis.

70 years ago: 1952

Dr. John McCall accepts a call to be pastor of First Baptist Church here. • Mrs. Helen Priestly dies. • Services will be held here for Mrs. Zita French Groome. • Mr. and Mrs. Raymond Wright announce the birth of a son, Raymond Jr., on Sept. 26. • St. Aloysius Flashes defeat St. Matthew of Monroe, 1-0.

60 years ago: 1962

Mrs. G.W. Elmore dies. • Mr. and Mrs. J.C. Burton announce the birth of a daughter, Laurie Jean, on Sept. 25. • Mr. and Mrs. Charles Ryan announce the birth of a son, James, on Sept. 28.

50 years ago: 1972

Members of a new municipal parking commission are George Gammon, Joe Sullender, D.P. Waring Jr., John Anderson, Percy Taylor and Eddie Canizaro. • State Health Officer Dr. Hugh B. Cottrell warns Mississippians against eating clams and mussels, fresh or frozen, shipped for Massachusetts because of contamination that could be fatal. • Aarland Derrick Cole celebrates his first birthday.

40 years ago: 1982

The First Christian Church will observe World Communion Sunday. • St. Aloysius High School wins over West Union, 41-13, with Johnny Gussio rushing for 101 yards on six carries for the night and scoring one touchdown.

30 years ago: 1992

A pothole on U.S. 61 near its connection to I-20 is blamed for causing $3,000 worth of damage to a van belonging to Marianne and Howell Jones. • Services are held for Lillian White Clarke. • Gloria Miller is named president-elect of the Vicksburg Civitan Club.

20 years ago: 2002

Lee James Walker Sr. dies. • Joseph and Jacquith Neal announce the birth of a son, Joseph Maxwell. • Otho Jones retires after 31 years with the Warren County Sheriff’s Department.

10 years ago: 2012

Ronnie Taylor of Taylor Construction and Development, which built Littlewood Subdivision, and Richard Cowart of Richard Cowart Inc., developers of Twin Creeks subdivision, met with the Board of Supervisors to ask that the roads be accepted for county maintenance. • George Flaggs, a Democrat who is leaving his state House position and his post as administrator of Warren County Youth Detention Center, confirmed Monday that he is considering a run for mayor of Vicksburg.