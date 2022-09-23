Vicksburg Police Reports: Two arrested for assault, thefts reported

The Vicksburg Police Department made two arrests for assaults this week, one involving a juvenile being shot in the leg. The department also received multiple reports of theft, several of which were from unlocked vehicles.

Teen arrested in shooting of a juvenile

Officers took a report of a shooting that occurred on Grove Street on Sunday at 5:18 p.m.

The juvenile victim stated that a passenger in a Nissan sedan shot out through the window at him. The victim was struck in the lower right leg. The wound was not life-threatening.

Casey Smith, 15 of Vicksburg, was taken into custody on a warrant for aggravated assault in relation to the shooting. He appeared before Judge Angela Carpenter in Vicksburg Municipal Court on Thursday where he was bound over to the Warren County Grand Jury on a $50,000 bond.

Woman arrested for aggravated assault

Jennifer Linear, 31 of Vicksburg, was arrested Wednesday for an assault that occurred at the Asam Motel at 4041 Washington St. on Tuesday.

The female victim suffered a head injury and a broken right leg. Linear appeared before Judge Angela Carpenter in Vicksburg Municipal Court on Wednesday on a charge of aggravated assault. She was bound over to the Warren County Grand Jury on a $50,000 bond.

$60 stolen from unlocked Nissan

Officers were dispatched to an address in the 2900 block of Oak Street in reference to an auto burglary last Friday at 2:39 p.m.

The victim stated that someone entered a 2016 Nissan Altima and stole approximately $60 in change from the center console. The vehicle had not been locked. The case is currently under investigation.

SUV with keys in ignition stolen

Officers responded to a reported auto theft of a 2007 GMC Yukon from the Hope Street apartments last Saturday at 5:34 a.m.

The victim stated the keys were left in the ignition. The case is currently under investigation.

Handgun and cash stolen from unlocked pickup

Officers responded to Mount Zion Church at 920 5th North St. in reference to an auto burglary last Sunday at 9:42 a.m.

The victim reported that someone had entered his Ford F-150 pickup and took his wallet containing $300 in cash and a Ruger 380 handgun. The vehicle had been left unlocked. The case is currently under investigation.

Laptop and camera stolen from truck at Ameristar

Officers were dispatched to the Ameristar Hotel at 4155 Washington St. in reference to an auto burglary on Monday at 12:28 a.m.

The victim stated that someone had entered a Chevrolet Silverado 3500 truck that was parked in the front parking lot of the hotel. A 17-inch HP laptop and a Nikon D70-100 camera were stolen.

The approximate value of the missing items is $2,200. In addition, the driver’s door was damaged. The case is currently under investigation.

Catalytic converters stolen off company vehicles

Officers responded to Magnolia Estates at 1333 Highway 61 South in reference to a theft on Monday at 7:52 a.m. The complainant reported that someone had cut catalytic converters off four company vehicles at that location. The case is currently under investigation.

Catalytic converters stolen from George Carr dealership

Officers were dispatched to George Carr Buick GMC at 2950 South Frontage Road in reference to a theft on Monday at 8:03 a.m.

The complainant stated that someone had cut catalytic converters off vehicles on the property. The case is currently under investigation.

Medication, swim bag, towels and mace stolen from unlocked Camry

Officers responded to the Vicksburg City Pool at 900 Lee St. in reference to an auto burglary on Wednesday at 12:13 p.m. The victim advised that someone entered an unlocked Toyota Camry and stole a swim bag with towels inside, a pink mace spray and medication. The case is currently under investigation.

Unlocked Pontiac Vibe stolen

Officers responded to an address in the 800 block of Speed Street for a vehicle theft on Thursday at 5:02 a.m.

The vehicle owner stated that someone stole a 2005 Pontiac Vibe overnight. The vehicle was not locked. The case is currently under investigation.