Volleyball roundup: Lady Vikes, Missy Gators score straight-set wins

Warren Central’s volleyball team closed out its region schedule with a victory Thursday night.

Skylar Beard totaled 13 kills, six aces and two solo blocks to lead the Lady Vikes to a 3-0 (25-15, 25-17, 25-8) win over Terry.

Ellie Henderson also served four aces, to go with four kills and two blocks. Hannah Island finished with four kills and Audrey Jennings had 11 assists.

Warren Central (8-7, 3-3 MHSAA Region 6-6A) finished third in Region 6-6A and will travel to face Hancock in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs on Oct. 8.

Before then, the Lady Vikes will host the WCHS Round Robin Saturday at Warren Central Junior High. They’ll play Cleveland Central at 11 a.m. and Franklin County at 2 p.m.

Vicksburg 3, Callaway 0

Vicksburg High celebrated its seniors and a victory Thursday, by beating Callaway 3-0 (25-16, 25-23, 25-22).

Seniors Sha’Tora Knight, Lexi Kistler, Anicia Dixon and Zy Lewis led the way with solid performances across the board.

The Missy Gators won their seventh match in a row. They will host Florence Tuesday at 6:15 p.m., with a chance to clinch the MHSAA Region 6-5A championship for the third season in a row.