Warren County Grand Jury: Man indicted in woman’s death during August session

A Warren County man has been indicted in the shooting death of a woman he lived with on Leland Drive.

John David Shoemaker, 63, 617 Kirkland Road, is charged in the indictment with murder in the April 4 shooting death of Sheila Marie Hedrick. The indictment was handed down during the August session of the Warren County grand jury. Shoemaker was arraigned on Sept. 4 in Circuit Court.

According to Warren County Sheriff’s Office reports, emergency services and sheriff’s deputies responding to a call in the 200 block of Leland Drive arrived to find Hedrick, 48, dead with at least one apparent gunshot wound. At the time, Hedrick and Shoemaker lived in the Leland Drive home. Shoemaker was later arrested and initially charged with first-degree murder.

In another case, Marquis Martell Eastman, 30, 1604 Hicks Town, Utica, faces multiple counts involving a Nov. 5, 2021 fire that heavily damaged a home at 1225 Bowmar Ave. that he is accused of setting.

Eastman is charged in the indictment with arson and five counts of aggravated assault-extreme in difference because the house was occupied when he reportedly set the fire. The occupants of the house and a neighboring house were able to escape without injury, according to Vicksburg Fire Department reports.

Other indictments handed down include:

• Kendall James, 19, 235 Demby Drive; statutory rape involving a victim under the age of 14.

• David Chase Cook, 32, 110 Lee Circle; failure to register as a sex offender. He was indicted as a habitual offender because he had two previous felony convictions.

• Brian Dion Smith, 26, 118 Ridge View Acres, fleeing or eluding a law enforcement officer and simple assault on a law enforcement officer.

• Roosevelt Vershawn Jones, 18, 700 Grange Hall Road; aggravated assault.

• Tonya Gordon Robinson, 45, 203 West Darrow St., Tallulah, La.; aggravated assault.

• Daraysha Montgomery, 30, 1401 Tangerine Court, Arlington, Texas; aggravated assault.

• Cola Marie Davis, 35, 112 Greenhill Drive; embezzlement. She is accused of taking $5,000 while an employee at a Dollar General store.

• Kenneth Kartez Marshall, 26, 229 High Hill St.; receiving stolen property. He is accused of having a 2021 Nissan Armada SUV reported stolen from Enterprise Rent-A-Car.

• Lacey Nicole Shannon, 38, 215 Bluecreek St.; embezzlement. She is accused of taking $1,222.38 from Sally’s Beauty Supply.

• Caitlyn Danielle Ferguson, 26, 1370 Sherman Ave.; larceny-motor vehicle in the reported theft of a 2019 Dodge Caravan belonging to Golding Barge Line Inc.

• Altiana Clark, 20, 127 Alcorn Drive; malicious mischief.

• Leslie Lee Moore, 40, 1622 Broadhill, and Rashun Moore, 21, 135 Upland Drive; forgery-counterfeit instrument. The pair are accused of cashing three forged checks at Mutual Credit Union totaling $3,823.80.