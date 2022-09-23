Vicksburg native Kori Crutchfield Babb was inducted into the Hinds Community College Sports Hall of Fame on Thursday. Babb was a softball and soccer star at Hinds from 1998-2000, and later was the women’s soccer coach at Hinds and softball coach at Vicksburg High School.

Babb led both Hinds’ soccer and softball teams to state and NJCAA Region 23 championships, and was an NJCAA All-American in soccer. From 2006-10 to coached Hinds’ soccer team to a 48-24-2 record, two Region 23 Championships and one MACJC state championship.

She currently teaches physical education at Bowmar Avenue Elementary School in Vicksburg.