Mississippi high school football scoreboard: Sept. 23
Published 12:24 am Saturday, September 24, 2022
Thursday’s scores
Forest Hill 28, Wingfield 24
Northwest Rankin 29, Meridian 26
Vicksburg 40, Jim Hill 0
Friday’s scores
Aberdeen 12, Caledonia 7
Adams Christian 31, Parklane Aca. 28
Ashland 28, Smithville 20
Baldwyn 63, Alcorn Central 0
Biggersville 53, Thrasher 6
Biloxi 34, D’Iberville 27
Bogue Chitto 27, Puckett 7
Brandon 41, Terry 13
Brookhaven Academy 20, Columbia Academy 6
Callaway 41, Ridgeland 26
Carroll Aca. 26, Indianola Aca. 3
Cathedral 50, St. Aloysius 20
Central Hinds Aca. 37, Centreville Aca. 6
Clarksdale 16, Charleston 6
Clinton 32, Germantown 10
Columbus 8, New Hope 3
DeSoto, Ark. 60, Columbus Christian 32
Delta Aca. 34, West Memphis Christian, Ark. 26
Delta Streets 13, Benton Academy 2
East Central 47, West Harrison 21
East Rankin Aca. 43, West Lincoln 13
East Webster 49, East Union 0
Enterprise Clarke 27, Quitman 13
Florence 28, Laurel 27
Forrest Co. AHS 36, West Marion 22
Gautier 49, George County 21
Greene County 33, Perry Central 21
Gulfport 21, St. Martin 7
Hamilton 25, French Camp 21
Harrison Central 44, Pascagoula 31
Hartfield Academy 38, Lamar School 7
Heidelberg 27, Northeast Lauderdale 13
Heritage Academy 56, Bayou Aca. 17
Independence 52, Strayhorn 0
Itawamba AHS 49, Pontotoc 7
Jackson Aca. 42, Pillow Aca. 28
Jackson Prep 42, Copiah Aca. 21
Kemper County 48, Southeast Lauderdale 13
Kosciusko 42, Forest 21
Kossuth 42, Adamsville, Tenn. 21
Lake Cormorant 30, Greenville 7
Lawrence County 56, Tylertown 20
LeFlore 8, Gentry 6
Lee Aca.-Clarksdale 56, Rossville Christian, Tenn. 8
Louisville 21, Noxubee County 8
Loyd Star 37, Stringer 0
Lumberton 32, Resurrection Catholic 30
Madison Central 41, Starkville 21
Madison-Ridgeland Aca. 39, Raleigh 28
Magee 50, Yazoo City 6
Magnolia Heights 49, Washington School 6
Manchester Aca. 45, Humphreys Aca. 12
Mantachie 42, Mooreville 7
Marshall Aca. 36, Walnut 12
McAdams 30, Coldwater 18
McComb 37, Moss Point 20
McEvans 58, Coffeeville 6
Mize 42, Wesson 33
Morton 41, Pelahatchie 6
Myrtle 14, Middleton, Tenn. 12
Nanih Waiya 27, Bruce 8
Neshoba Central 38, Provine 20
Nettleton 22, North Pontotoc 15
New Albany 17, Corinth 7
Newton Co. Aca. 41, Discovery Christian 0
North Sunflower Aca. 58, Marvell Academy, Ark. 14
Northeast Jones 44, East Marion 14
Northpoint Christian 28, Millington, Tenn. 7
Oak Hill Aca. 42, Kirk Aca. 21
Ocean Springs 42, Hancock 7
Olive Branch 37, DeSoto Central 21
Oxford 43, Murrah 8
Pearl 25, Petal 21
Picayune 49, Pearl River Central 7
Pointe Coupee Catholic, La. 58, Wilkinson County 14
Poplarville 42, Pass Christian 7
Prentiss Christian 40, Kemper Aca. 0
Purvis 27, Seminary 20
Raymond 34, North Forrest 6
Red Bay, Ala. 16, Belmont 0
Ripley 21, Booneville 14
Saltillo 28, Cleveland Central 27
Scott Central 52, Lake 6
Senatobia 32, North Panola 6
Shannon 50, Calhoun City 20
Simpson Aca. 43, St. Joseph-Madison 6
South Panola 41, Hernando 0
South Pontotoc 23, Tishomingo County 21
Southaven 34, Center Hill 9
St. Joseph-Greenville 52, North Delta 6
St. Stanislaus 22, Bay 16
Stone 43, South Pike 6
Sumrall 28, Newton County 19
TCPS 21, Falkner 0
Tallulah Aca., La. 62, Prairie View Aca., La. 32
Taylorsville 53, Enterprise Lincoln 6
Tri-County Aca. 48, Canton Academy 28
Tunica Academy 48, Calhoun Aca. 16
Union 28, Choctaw County 20
Vancleave 51, Long Beach 43
Vardaman 28, Noxapater 21
Warren Central 42, Oak Grove 41, OT
Wayne Aca. 27, Sylva-Bay Aca. 18
Wayne County 47, South Jones 0
West Jones 24, Brookhaven 6
West Lauderdale 59, Philadelphia 21
West Point 59, Lafayette 35
Wilkinson County Christian 36, Porter’s Chapel Aca. 32
Winona 47, Water Valley 28
Winston Aca. 13, Starkville Aca. 7
Yazoo County 27, Newton 26