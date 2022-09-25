Cook, Clark lead St. Al swimmers to meet victory

St. Aloysius’ girls’ swim team tuned up for its biggest meet of the season by winning one in its backyard.

Emily Cook won three events and Katelyn Clark won two to lead the Lady Flashes to the girls’ team championship at the VWSD Rumble on the River meet Saturday at City Pool.

Cook won the 100 yard freestyle with a time of 1 minute, 4.09 seconds, and the 50 yard freestyle in 28.38. She also teamed with Clark, Bree Butler and Campbell McCoy to win the 200 freestyle relay in 2:04.98.

Clark also won the 500 freestyle in 7:04.19.

St. Al totaled 43 points to edge out Clinton, which had 38. Newton County was third in the team standings, with 28 points, followed by Warren Central with 24 and Vicksburg High with 12.

Vicksburg’s Kara Rowe won two events — the 100 yard backstroke in 1:13.50, and the 200 yard individual medley in 2:47.68.

St. Al will compete in the MAIS Overall Swim Meet — the association’s state championship — Wednesday at 10 a.m. at The Courthouse in Flowood.

In Saturday’s boys’ meet, Warren Central racked up four individual victories but still finished second to Clinton in the team standings.

Clinton totaled 56 points, while Warren Central had 48. Vicksburg and Newton County tied for third with 22, and St. Al had nine while competing with a limited roster ahead of its state meet.

Warren Central’s Mateo Byrd Ashtin Wallace won three events and Mateo Byrd won two, while Vicksburg’s Alex Rowe won one.

Rowe won the 500 yard freestyle with a time of 6:10.02.

Wallace swam to victory in the 100 yard butterfly, with a time of 1:02.92; the 200 freestyle in 2:03.18; and was on the winning 400 yard freestyle relay with Noah Jones, Mateo Byrd and Jacob Byrd.

Byrd finished first in the 100 yard backstroke in 1:04.32, and was on the winning 400 freestyle relay. The same team finished second in the 200 freestyle relay.

Byrd has qualified for the MHSAA Class II North State meet in all 11 events, although he will only be allowed to compete in four. The North State meet is Oct. 14 at Delta State University.