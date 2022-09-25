How They Did: Vicksburg’s college football players

A weekly recap of performances by college football players from Vicksburg-area high schools:

• Bluefield University defensive back Tyrese Wolfe (Vicksburg High) had three interceptions in a 31-19 win against Kentuckty Christian. Wolfe also assisted on two tackles and was credited with two pass breakups.

• Bluefield defensive lineman Jehari Riley (Vicksburg High) blocked a PAT in the win over Kentucky Christian.

• West Alabama linebacker Lamar Gray (Warren Central) had six total tackles, two tackles for loss, one quarterback hurry and one pass breakup in a 22-7 loss to West Georgia. Gray also blocked a field goal attempt.

• West Alabama offensive lineman Kordell Watts (Vicksburg High) started at center against West Georgia.

• Tulane linebacker Nick Anderson (Vicksburg High) had five total tackles and one pass breakup in a 27-24 loss to Southern Miss.

• South Alabama defensive back Marvin Martin (Vicksburg High) had one assist, one-half tackle for loss, and one pass breakup in a 38-14 win over Louisiana Tech.

• Alabama State defensive back Jeffrey Scott (Vicksburg High) had three total tackles in a 24-15 loss to Prairie View A&M.

• Mississippi Valley State wide receiver Jacory Rankin (Port Gibson) caught one pass, a 25-yard touchdown, in a 49-7 loss to Jackson State.

• Mississippi State wide receiver Caleb Ducking (South Delta) caught seven passes for 96 yards and two touchdowns in a 45-14 win over Bowling Green.

• Grambling defensive back Myron Stewart (Port Gibson) had six tackles, including 1.5 tackles for loss, in a 36-19 loss to Bethune-Cookman.

• Reinhardt University defensive tackle Vertez Shorter (Warren Central) assisted on one tackle in a 35-9 win over St. Andrew’s.

• Albany State wide receiver Joe Shorter (Warren Central) caught five passes for 48 yards, including a 6-yard touchdown, in a 35-0 rout of Clark-Atlanta. Shorter also had one special teams tackle and returned two punts for a total of 26 yards.