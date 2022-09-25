OUTLOOK: Boos and Brunch: Southern Cultural Heritage Center serves up Halloween fun

October is lurking around the corner, and the Southern Cultural Heritage Center has stirred up some enchanting events for the mysterious month.

To kick off the spooky season, an inaugural “Witches’ Brunch” will be held from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Oct. 1 in the parlor room of the convent.

“The whole room will be decorated with Halloween decorations and there will be Halloween-themed food,” SCHC office manager Jai Reaves said. Libations will be offered, as well as special music by Thomas Murray.

“We are also going to be doing a costume contest and the person who is dressed up as the coolest witch will win a little gift basket,” Reaves said.

Tickets are $20 and include food and drink. Tickets are only available in advance and must be purchased by Sept. 28.

On Oct. 23, Lana Hand will be offering a Halloween Spook Day for ages 4-9. The little goblins will be making pumpkin cookies along with a witch’s brew punch.

“She also has arts and crafts planned,” Reaves said.

The class will run from 2 to 5 p.m. and the registration fee is $45. Reservations must be paid in advance and are due by Oct. 20. Space is limited and reservations are required.

For those who like a little fright in their night, be sure and come out on Oct. 27 for the SCHC’s spine-tingling and eerie haunted house.

Constructed by a sinister crew, Reaves said, the haunted house will be in the underbelly of the facility.

“We are calling it the “Tunnel of Terror,” Reaves said of the haunted house. “Because it will be set up in the tunnel that goes around the basement of the buildings.”

Along with the “Tunnel of Terror,” there will also be a carnival in the courtyard of the SCHC at Cherry and Crawford Streets.

Reaves said the carnival will include yard games for kids, crafts, face painting, food and beverages.

Both the carnival and the haunted house will run from 6 to 10 p.m. Entry fees are $15 for both attractions or $5 for the carnival only. Costumes are welcome.

From 9 to 11 a.m. the same day, students at daycare centers are invited to attend the carnival at a reduced price. The cost is $7 per student or $5, each for groups.

In addition to the spooktacular events scheduled, the SCHC will also be holding the 34th Annual Over the River Run beginning at 8 a.m. on Oct. 8 at the Old Mississippi River Bridge, located at I-20 and Washington Street. The event includes a 5-mile run, a 5-mile walk, and 1-mile fun run for kids. Entry fees are $35 and $20 for the 1-mile fun run. Following the race, entertainment and refreshments will be offered in the Ameristar Delta Point parking lot for runners, walkers, and volunteers.

Classics in the Courtyard will kick off on Oct. 14 and continue for the following three Fridays — Oct. 21 and 28 and Nov. 4. Classics in the Courtyard runs from noon to 1 p.m. in the SCHC courtyard and features free music. Lunch is available for purchase.

On Oct. 20, a cooking class will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Matthew Campbell will serve as the instructor.

A plethora of events have been planned at the SCHC so don’t “toil and trouble.” Come out and enjoy the fun and fellowship. For more information or to register for events, call 601-631-2997 or email info@southernculture.org.