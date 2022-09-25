Tallulah rips Prairie View, takes control of District 3-2A title race

Tallulah Academy stomped on the gas and zoomed past Prairie View Academy Friday, and right into the lead of the MAIS District 3-2A championship race.

Dee Morgan ran for 173 yards and four touchdowns, and passed for another TD as Tallulah Academy beat Prairie View 62-32.

After a fast start by both teams left the score tied 16-all at the end of the first quarter, the Trojans scored 26 points in the second and 20 more in the third to take control.

Morgan had a 34-yard touchdown run and threw a 55-yard TD pass to Brayson Morson. Morson also had a 17-yard touchdown run and Wyatt Bedgood a 69-yard run to put Tallulah ahead 42-24 at halftime.

Morgan added touchdown runs of 25 and 20 yards in the third quarter, and Landry Tweedle chipped in a 37-yard TD.

Tallulah finished with 381 rushing yards as a team. Bedgood had 117 yards and two touchdowns, and Morson had 44 yards and a TD to go along with his long touchdown reception.

Tallulah (5-1, 1-0 District 3-2A), defending Class 2A champion Prairie View (3-2, 0-1) and Porter’s Chapel Academy (3-2, 0-0) are the only three teams in District 3-2A. Friday’s win means Tallulah can clinch the district title by beating Porter’s Chapel at home on Oct. 21. Prairie View can do no better than a three-way tie.

Prairie View and PCA play each other next Friday, Sept. 30, in Vicksburg.

Tallulah has an open date next week and will return to the field Oct. 7, at home vs. Discovery Christian.