Victims identified in late-night wreck on U.S. 61

The Mississippi Highway Patrol has identified the four people killed in a head-on collision on U.S. 61 North at the Issaquena-Warren County line.

At approximately 11:50 p.m. Saturday, MHP responded to the fatal crash near Valley Park in Issaquena County. A Honda Accord driven by 39-year-old Thomas Williams Jr., of Jackson, traveled south on Highway 61 and collided head-on with a northbound Nissan Altima driven by 43-year-old Kamille H. Smith of Cleveland. Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene.

Sixteen-year-old Kirstin A. Lucas, a passenger in the Nissan Altima, died due to her injuries, and 17-year-old Thomas K. Williams, a passenger in the Honda Accord, died due to his injuries.

This crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.