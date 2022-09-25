VOLUNTEER OF THE WEEK: Jenny Jabour volunteers to make a positive impact

This week’s Vicksburg Post Volunteer of the Week is Jenny Jabour, who volunteers with the Junior Auxiliary (JA) as their Children’s Shelter and Lifting Lives chair. Jabour works at ERDC as a Technology Transfer Officer in the Office of Research and Technology Transfer. She is originally from Murraysville, W. Va., and moved to Vicksburg in 1994. Jabour is married to Jay Jabour and together they have one son named George. In her free time, she enjoys running, watching movies, spending time with her family and having fun at the lake.

How long have you been volunteering?

This will be my fourth year volunteering with Junior Auxiliary.

What is your favorite memory while working with the Children’s Shelter and Lifting Lives?

The happy greetings from the children is my favorite part of serving the project. When we volunteer at the Children’s Shelter, we get the opportunity to serve either the same or different children every week. We take the time to read to these kids, play games, help out with their homework or just take the time to listen. For me, I find it very fulfilling to meet these children and be the shoulder to lean on when they want someone to listen to them and make a positive impact on their lives.

What would you tell someone who is thinking about wanting to volunteer?

You can volunteer to do anything, and it’s all about figuring out who to contact. Anybody that wants to volunteer can always reach out to me or someone who is a frequent volunteer to help them make those connections to these organizations. You don’t have to be associated with an organization to get involved in the community but I know how hard it can be to get involved without knowing where to go. So, I’m always happy to help make those connections.

What are your tasks as the Children’s Shelter/Lifting Lives chair?

This year we have combined our Children’s Shelter and Lifting Lives positions together to make one big project. So I usually communicate with the organization’s Directors and figure out scheduling to where we are able to best meet their needs. I also organize all the activities that we will be doing at these projects and figure out what these organizations need throughout the year. I also put together monthly reports for our board about different stats and budgeting. Mainly just making sure we are available, help provide any resources and serve the children’s needs.

What have you learned from volunteering as Children’s Shelter/Lifting Lives chair?

I’ve learned about the positive impact that an hour or two does for a child. I love being there and so do our members since we get the opportunity to enrich these children’s lives as mentors and be that positive outlet. Everyone is so upbeat when we all get together and there is just a brightness that lights up the room.

Any additional comments?

On Oct. 1, we will be at the Courthouse Flee Market to talk about future events and we will be having our safety town event with coloring books that focus on fire safety and trick or treating safety. To learn more about our future projects, check out our website at javicksburg.org. Finally, I want to take this opportunity to thank my family for all of their love and support, especially to my son for being so understanding about what it means to serve others when I have to leave him for a while.

